Celebrating golden jubilee of Gavaskar's Test debut on MCA agenda

"To discuss about a plan to celebrate the occasion of Mr. Sunil Gavaskar completing 50 years of his Test Debut on 6th March 2021," read the additional agenda, a copy of which is in possession of PTI.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 11:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has come up with the idea of celebrating the golden jubilee of legendary Sunil Gavaskar's Test debut against the West Indies at the Port of Spain in 1971. This particular point has been added to the agenda which is listed for the Apex Council meeting now to be held on August 18. Earlier, the meeting was scheduled to be held today but was postponed.

The 71-year-old legend was the first batsman to cross the 10,000 runs milestone in Tests. He finished with 10,122 runs in 125 Tests with 34 hundred and 3092 ODI runs from 108 games. "To discuss a plan to celebrate the occasion of Mr. Sunil Gavaskar completing 50 years of his Test Debut on 6th March 2021," read the additional agenda, a copy of which is in possession of PTI.

Apart from this, the MCA is set to discuss conducting a virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM) in the meeting. The Apex Council will also be discussing the Association's proposed plan of a cricket museum to be set up at the Wankhede Stadium.

MCA Apex Council members will also deliberate on the letter written by Ankit Chavan, who is facing a life ban for his alleged involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing saga. Chavan has sought MCA's help to reconsider his life ban from BCCI.

