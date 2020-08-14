Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 2020 going to be comparatively more secure: BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit head Ajit Singh

The head of Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), Ajit Singh, believes that the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is going to be comparatively more secure because of the biosecure environment.

ANI | London | Updated: 14-08-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 13:12 IST
IPL 2020 going to be comparatively more secure: BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit head Ajit Singh
IPL logo . Image Credit: ANI

The head of Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), Ajit Singh, believes that the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is going to be comparatively more secure because of the biosecure environment. "One can't say whether it is going to be the safest one, but definitely it is going to be better from the anti-corruption point of view because there is going to be no interaction between the teams, support staff, and outsiders. This season is going to be comparatively more secure. But, still, it is not (going to be) foolproof thing," ESPNcricinfo quoted Singh as saying.

The 13th edition of the IPL will be played for 53 days, from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. Initially, the IPL was slated to begin from March 29, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Singh further stated that "They throng around the hotel, keep sitting in the hotel lobby, come as sponsors asking players to become brand ambassadors, which is basically a cover [for corrupt activity], so that sort of a thing would be avoided this time." However, Singh said players could be approached through social media.

"Instead of person-to-person communication or direct face-to-face communication, there could be communication through social media. If somebody approaches me on Facebook and then it starts as an innocent post coming from a fan, ultimately if you find that there is some possibility of being able to compromise the person you might make an attempt. So we have to continue with the [anti-corruption] education," he said. The other challenge Singh feels would be the betting market as he said, "We would be monitoring the betting market, how the betting market is going, does it give suspicious trends. And one has to keep the informers active and then also monitor social media." (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail on Rs 995 crore Rights Issue

Mumbai Maharashtra India Aug 14 ANINewsVoir Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as the legal counsel to Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited Aditya Birla Fashion in relation to it Rs 995 crore fundraising by Aditya Birla Fashion by way of a ...

AP FACT CHECK: Harris eligible to serve as VP, president

False claims that Kamala Harris is not legally eligible to serve as US vice president or president have been circulating in social media posts since 2019, when she first launched her Democratic primary campaign. On Thursday, after Harris wa...

S.Korean doctors strike over training plan as virus cases spike

More than a quarter of South Koreas medical clinics closed on Friday for a one-day strike in protest at government plans to train new doctors, as the country reported the highest number of domestic coronavirus cases since the end of March. ...

India-Australia friendship based on Bharosa, Samman: Aus PM Morrison

Describing India as a longstanding friend of Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday sent a special message of trust, respect and friendship to Indians across the world ahead of the countrys 74th Independence Day. Morrison said t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020