England, Germany, Spain qualify for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2021
Updated: 14-08-2020 14:54 IST
UEFA on Thursday confirmed that England, Germany and Spain will represent Europe in the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2021. The final round of UEFA U-17 Women's Championship has been cancelled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Three teams with the highest coefficient ranking have been confirmed as the participants in the World Cup.
UEFA, in a statement, said, "After consultation with UEFA's 55 member associations, the UEFA Executive Committee has today taken several decisions regarding youth national team competitions considering the current COVID-19 situation across Europe." Indian Football Team took to Twitter and wrote, "@UEFA have confirmed that England, Germany and Spain will represent Europe in the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2021. #U17WWC #KickOffTheDream."
These three teams will join India, Korea DPR, Japan, and New Zealand - who have already qualified for the tournament. FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2021 will be held from February 17 to March 7, 2021. (ANI)
