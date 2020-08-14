Sport Highlights

The following are the top/expected stories at 1725 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Day two report of the second Test between Pakistan and England. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-NSF 56 NSFs have responded to Ministry's Sports Code questionnaire: IOA New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Fifty six of the 57 de-recognised National Sports Federations have submitted their replies to a questionnaire on their office-bearers' age and tenure as sought by the Ministry with the Judo body being the only one to miss the August 13 deadline.

SPO-CRI-ENG-AUS-IPL England vs Australia series to end on Sep 16, IPL-bound players can only play from Sep 26 London, Aug 14 (PTI) England and Australia's IPL-bound players are likely to miss the first week of Indian Premier League after it was announced that the two teams will play six white-ball games from September 4-16 at Southampton and Manchester respectively. SPO-WRESTLING-BAJRANG Forced break has made it more challenging for wrestlers who are yet to qualify for Olympics: Bajrang New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) India's ace wrestler Bajrang Punia says competition time lost due to the coronavirus pandemic has made it more challenging for those who are yet to qualify for the postponed Tokyo Olympics.

SPO-BOX-VIKAS You will not win an Olympic gold by doing same as others: Vikas on managing pro and amateur careers New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Juggling careers in amateur and professional boxing is tough, admits star Indian boxer Vikas Krishan Yadav but the Commonwealth Games champion says it is absolutely essential to his goal of an unprecedented Olympic gold. SPO-GOLF-SHUBHANKAR Shubhankar starts with topsy-turvy round at Celtic Classic Newport (Wales), Aug 14 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma made a strong start but lost momentum before pulling things back for an erratic even-par 71 in the first round of the inaugural Celtic Classic golf tournament here.

SPO-GOLF-AMATEUR-AMAN Indian-American Aman Gupta reaches quarter-final of US Amateurs Oregon (USA), Aug 14 (PTI) Marching on in splendid fashion at the US Amateurs, Indian-American golfer Aman Gupta won both his matches to enter the quarter final of one of most prestigious amateur tournaments in the world. SPO-GOLF-WOM-IND Decent start by Tvesa, Aditi rallies from early damage at Scottish Open North Berwick (Scotland), Aug 14 (PTI) Tvesa Malik opened her campaign at the Ladies Scottish Open with an even par round in tough conditions to be placed Tied 22nd.

SPO-GOLF-WYNDHAM-IND Lahiri one-under in first round at Wyndham, Atwal yet to finish Greensboro, Aug 14 (PTI) Returning to action after more than five months, Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri shot a one-under 69 at the Wyndham Championship while Arjun Atwal was two-under in his unfinished first round, halted by inclement weather. SPO-CRI-ENG-CURRAN I get goosebumps, playing alongside Anderson: Sam Curran Southampton, Aug 14 (PTI) England all-rounder Sam Curran says he gets goosebumps while playing alongside James Anderson, who is just eight shy of becoming world's first fast bowler to touch the 600-wicket milestone in Test cricket.

SPO-CRI-MCA-GAVASKAR Celebrating golden jubilee of Gavaskar's Test debut on MCA agenda Mumbai, Aug 14 (PTI) The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has come up with the idea of celebrating the golden jubilee of legendary Sunil Gavaskar's Test debut against the West Indies at the Port of Spain in 1971. SPO-FOOT-U17-WOM Defending champions Spain among European teams to play in Women's FIFA U-17 WC in India Mumbai, Aug 14 (PTI) Defending champions Spain, England and Germany were on Friday named for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup to be held in India next year on the basis of their rankings after the European qualifying tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-MINISTER-RUN Sports Minister Rijiju virtually launches Fit India Freedom Run New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday virtually launched the Fit India Freedom Run, a country-wide event that promises to become a fitness phenomenon. SPO-CRI-IPL-MCDONALD Andrew McDonald to miss Australia's tour of England to fulfill IPL commitments with RR Sydney, Aug 14 (PTI) Australia's senior assistant coach Andrew McDonald will miss next month's tour of England owing to a pre-existing commitment with his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR), the country's cricket board said on Friday.