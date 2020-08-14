Left Menu
Habs' Julien heads home after heart procedure

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 19:45 IST
Canadiens coach Claude Julien is heading home to Montreal to rest Friday after doctors inserted a stent into his coronary artery. The 60-year-old is expected to make a full recovery, according to a statement released by the team.

Julien was taken by ambulance to St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto on Wednesday night after experiencing chest pains following the Canadiens' 2-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 1 of their opening-round series. He underwent the procedure on Thursday afternoon.

"Coach Julien would like to convey his most sincere thanks to everyone at St. Michael's Hospital for the wonderful care he received during his stay," read the team statement. "He also wishes to personally and sincerely thank everyone who has sent their well wishes during this time." Julien will likely miss the rest of the Stanley Cup Playoffs as he recovers.

Associate coach Kirk Muller takes over, starting with Game 2 of the best-of-seven series on Friday afternoon. Julien is in his 18th season as an NHL head coach. This is the fourth season of his second stint with Montreal (also 2002-06). He spent one season with the New Jersey Devils (2006-07) and won the 2011 Stanley Cup during his 10-season stint with the Boston Bruins (2007-17).

