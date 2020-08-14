Bulls to replace Boylen as head coach

Jim Boylen is out as head coach of the Chicago Bulls, who will commence a search for his replacement immediately. New executive vice president Arturas Karnisovas retained Boylen when he was hired three months ago.

"After doing a comprehensive evaluation and giving the process the time it deserved, I ultimately decided that a fresh approach and evolution in leadership was necessary," Karnisovas said Friday. "This was a very difficult decision, but it is time for our franchise to take that next step as we move in a new direction and era of Chicago Bulls basketball. Jim is a great human being that cares deeply about this organization and the game of basketball. I want to thank him for his professionalism and commitment to the franchise." Boylen, 55, compiled an overall record of 39-84 (.317). He was named Chicago's head coach on Dec. 3, 2018.

"No one could question Jim's passion for our team and our organization," team president Michael Reinsdorf said Friday in a team-issued statement. "We sincerely appreciate his tireless efforts and contributions during his time with the Bulls, and we wish him and his family the very best."