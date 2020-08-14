Bulls to replace Boylen as head coach
"This was a very difficult decision, but it is time for our franchise to take that next step as we move in a new direction and era of Chicago Bulls basketball. He was named Chicago's head coach on Dec. 3, 2018. "No one could question Jim's passion for our team and our organization," team president Michael Reinsdorf said Friday in a team-issued statement.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-08-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 20:03 IST
Jim Boylen is out as head coach of the Chicago Bulls, who will commence a search for his replacement immediately. New executive vice president Arturas Karnisovas retained Boylen when he was hired three months ago.
"After doing a comprehensive evaluation and giving the process the time it deserved, I ultimately decided that a fresh approach and evolution in leadership was necessary," Karnisovas said Friday. "This was a very difficult decision, but it is time for our franchise to take that next step as we move in a new direction and era of Chicago Bulls basketball. Jim is a great human being that cares deeply about this organization and the game of basketball. I want to thank him for his professionalism and commitment to the franchise." Boylen, 55, compiled an overall record of 39-84 (.317). He was named Chicago's head coach on Dec. 3, 2018.
"No one could question Jim's passion for our team and our organization," team president Michael Reinsdorf said Friday in a team-issued statement. "We sincerely appreciate his tireless efforts and contributions during his time with the Bulls, and we wish him and his family the very best."
