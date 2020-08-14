Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Seven NFL officials opt out of season

Five on-field and two replay officials - but no referees - have opted out of the upcoming season due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to two reports Friday. ESPN reports that the league's roster of officials is at 114, enough to fully cover every NFL game this season.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 21:18 IST
Reports: Seven NFL officials opt out of season

Five on-field and two replay officials - but no referees - have opted out of the upcoming season due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to two reports Friday. The deadline for game officials to opt out was Thursday.

Officials who take a leave of absence due to the pandemic receive a $30,000 stipend and job guarantees for the 2021 season. ESPN reports that the league's roster of officials is at 114, enough to fully cover every NFL game this season. However, the league is expected to hire roughly a half-dozen officials in the event of missed games due to illness or COVID-19 related absences.

NFL Network also reported the news. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Not collecting CDRs of COVID-19 patients but details of tower locations:Kerala police

Amid the row over the phone call detail records issue, the Kerala police on Friday clarified that it was not collecting CDRs of COVID-19 patients as part of contact tracing but details of tower locations to ensure that a quarantined person ...

500-plus warned after Toronto strip club employee gets COVID

Public health officials on Friday said as many as 550 people may have been exposed to COVID-19 at a Toronto strip club last week and urged them to self-isolate for 14 days. It appeared to be the first time city officials have issued such as...

State of border linked to ties, expect China to work sincerely for total disengagement, de-escalation: India

India said on Friday that it expects China to sincerely work with it towards the objective of complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas as agreed by the special representativ...

It's victory for people of Rajasthan, BJP's conspiracy failed: Ashok Gehlot after trust vote win

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has termed the winning of the vote of confidence in the state assembly as a victory for the people of the state while stating that BJPs conspiracy to topple the government in the state has failed. The A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020