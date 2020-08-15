Browns QB Mayfield: ‘I lost myself’ last season

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said Friday that he lost himself amid doubt and a spiraling season during the 2019 campaign. But the third-year QB said that's all behind him, and he's in "much better state, mentally, physically. Just ready to roll. Back to where I need to be to be the leader."

Mayfield made the comments in an interview with reporters. "The last couple years have been a roller-coaster of emotions and not nearly as much success as I'm used to," Mayfield told reporters. "So I'd say I lost myself not having that success, not finding out what was working. I think I tried different ways of trying to have that success and didn't find it."

Mayfield threw 22 touchdowns against 21 interceptions en route to a 6-10 record last season that resulted in the firing of coach Freddie Kitchens after just one year and general manager John Dorsey. Further, Mayfield said he has shed body fat and added four pounds of muscle.

"Looking back on last year -- physically, I wasn't able to work out as much, being beat up. So I was heavier than I was ever playing before at a playing weight," Mayfield said. "I needed to be able to have the scrambling ability to move in the pocket. It's my job to be in prime physical shape, to show up and do my job on Sundays." --Field Level Media