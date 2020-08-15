Browns C Tretter undergoes procedure on knee

Cleveland Browns center J.C. Tretter underwent a surgical procedure on his knee Thursday and could be sidelined for an extended period of time. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski disclosed Tretter's surgery during his Zoom call with reporters on Friday.

The NFL Network reported that the procedure was a scope to clean out the knee. Tretter, who is also the NFL Players Association president, has started all 48 games for the Browns since signing with the club as a free agent in 2017. He also played three seasons with the Green Bay Packers (2014-16).

Stefanski did not divulge if Tretter, 29, will be ready for the season opener in Baltimore on Sept. 13 in Baltimore. Rather, he said "it's a great opportunity for Nick Harris." Harris was selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Washington.

--Field Level Media