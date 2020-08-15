Royals-Twins rained out; DH set for Saturday
Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2020 06:11 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 06:11 IST
The scheduled series opener between the Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins on Friday night in Minneapolis was postponed due to inclement weather. The teams will play a straight doubleheader with a pair seven-inning games beginning at 1:35 p.m. ET on Saturday. The second contest will follow 30 minutes after the first concludes.
Minnesota will start right-hander Jake Odorizzi (0-0, 6.00 ERA) in Game 1 and right-hander Jose Berrios (1-2, 5.31) in Game 2. Kansas City will start right-hander Ian Kennedy (0-1, 7.88) in the opener and left-hander Danny Duffy (0-2, 5.12) in the second game of the four-game series that runs through Monday. --Field Level Media
