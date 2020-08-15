Left Menu
England won't find batting easy on this Southampton wicket, says Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan believes that England would not find batting easy on the wicket of Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

15-08-2020
Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan (Photo/ PCB Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan believes that England would not find batting easy on the wicket of Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Rizwan's remarks came after the close of play on day two of the second Test of the three-match series.

The right-handed batsman is currently unbeaten on 60 as Pakistan ended the day at 223/9. For England, James Anderson and Stuart Broad have scalped three wickets each.

"They were difficult conditions, not too dissimilar to some of the wickets in the north in Pakistan. Places like Abbottabad and Peshawar, particularly. But this was the first time in my career I saw the ball seam after 75 overs, right until they took the new ball. I've never seen anything like it before. It'll be very difficult for England, too. They won't find batting easy," ESPNCricinfo quoted Rizwan as saying. The second day of the match got off to a delayed start due to rain. In the first session, only 15 overs were bowled and Babar Azam and Rizwan managed to survive that period.

However, in the second session, Azam (47) was dismissed by Stuart Broad, and from there, wickets fell in a cluster, and Rizwan had to take on the charge. "When we had Babar with me, I was being compact. But when he got out and the tail came in, I knew I would have to go searching for the runs. In this format, you have these phases. At times, you have to stay calm and work hard to preserve your wicket. It would be silly to throw your wicket away when you have Babar alongside you, but the situation changed when he got out. When the tail came in, I attacked, and that worked out very nicely," Rizwan said.

"This was a new experience for me. When I play domestic cricket, I bat in the top five, so here, batting with the tail was a learning process for me. When we were coming on and off due to rain and bad light, I spoke to Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan, and they gave me plenty of advice on how to play. But to negotiate the situation batting with the tail, and how to build up the innings for myself and the team, is very much a learning process and this was a good start," he added. The wicket-keeper batsman also believes that if the side manages to add 30-40 more runs to their total, then the side would have a fighting chance in the match.

We have fought back and our position is decent. If we add 30-40 runs, we have lots of chances. Even if we don't, and get them out within our own score, the match is on. You look at our bowlers, and they did the job for us in Manchester. England had the fortune on that final day, but our bowlers did a very good job," Rizwan said. "We expect them to repeat that here, given the ball seamed all the time for England. They had a bit of good fortune in that when we kept coming off, they got a bit of rest between their spells, allowing them to bowl longer spells. But our bowlers are young and capable, and we expect to contain them within our total," he added.

Pakistan had lost the first Test against England by three wickets, and if the side wants to win the series, then the side has to win the second Test. (ANI)

