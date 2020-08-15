Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motorcycling-Ducati to decide Dovizioso's MotoGP future next week - team manager

A decision that won't be conditioned by sporting results and it is not just the last race that will be taken into account," Tardozzi told DAZN. Five-times world champion Jorge Lorenzo, who retired last year and signed as a Yamaha factory test rider in January, has been linked with a return to Ducati, while Pramac Racing's Francesco Bagnaia is also in the mix to partner Jack Miller next year.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2020 08:41 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 08:41 IST
Motorcycling-Ducati to decide Dovizioso's MotoGP future next week - team manager

Ducati will decide on the future of Italian rider Andrea Dovizioso after next week's Styrian Grand Prix, team manager Davide Tardozzi said on Friday. Dovizioso, 34, has won 13 races since joining Ducati in 2013, leading them to runners-up titles in three successive seasons.

Talks over a new contract have stalled, however, and Dovizioso's manager last month hinted that his rider was considering taking a break. "We will make a decision after these two races in Austria. A decision that won't be conditioned by sporting results and it is not just the last race that will be taken into account," Tardozzi told DAZN.

Five-times world champion Jorge Lorenzo, who retired last year and signed as a Yamaha factory test rider in January, has been linked with a return to Ducati, while Pramac Racing's Francesco Bagnaia is also in the mix to partner Jack Miller next year. "Jorge is an important rider for us. He won with us and we keep him in our hearts. We will see," Tardozzi added.

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

World record in men's 5,000 caps track and field's return

A world record broken after 16 years. An eighth fastest run all-time in another event. A European record run by a teenager. Several world-leading performances. Some of the worlds top track and field athletes showed at Monaco on Friday what ...

Cole wins 20th straight decision as Yanks dump rival Red Sox

Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings to win his 20th straight decision and the New York Yankees remained unbeaten in games played at Yankee Stadium with a 10-3 rout of the slumping Boston Red Sox Friday night. Cole 4-0 became the sixth ...

S Korea fears infections getting out of control

New coronavirus cases in South Korea have reached the highest level in five months, and authorities fear infections are getting out of control in the Seoul region, which is home to half the countrys 51 million people. Officials reported 166...

Alibaba's Freshippo says will test all Shenzhen employees for COVID-19

Alibaba-owned supermarket chain Freshippo said on Saturday it has shut 21 off its Shenzhen stores and was requiring all its employees in the city to undergo tests for the novel coronavirus after three cases were found at one of its outlets ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020