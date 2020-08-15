Left Menu
Rangers' Lynn goes distance in win over Rockies

Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Lance Lynn threw a two-hitter for his third career complete game, Nick Solak homered among his three hits, and the Texas Rangers beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 in Denver on Friday night. Lynn (3-0) allowed two singles to lead off the bottom of the first, didn't walk a batter and fanned six in recording his first complete game since 2014 when he was with the St. Louis Cardinals. He allowed two runs (one earned) and retired the last 11 batters he faced.

Garrett Hampson and Trevor Story had the only hits for Colorado. Charlie Blackmon, who entered the day hitting .472, went 0-for-4. The Rangers took the lead for good in the eighth inning against reliever Daniel Bard (1-1). Derek Dietrich was hit by a pitch to lead off, and Shin-Soo Choo singled to put runners on the corners.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa grounded into a double play, but Dietrich scored from third to make it 3-2. Hampson and Story led off the bottom of the first inning with singles, and they moved up a base on a groundout by Blackmon.

Hampson scored on Nolan Arenado's groundout to shortstop, a play in which Arenado was initially ruled safe but the call was overturned upon review. The score stayed 1-0 until the fifth inning when Solak homered to right on the first pitch of the inning. The blast ended the Rangers' four-game homerless streak. It was also the first run allowed by Colorado starter Ryan Castellani in his major league career. Castellani threw four no-hit innings in his debut at Seattle on Aug. 8.

The right-hander left Friday's game after 4 2/3 innings, having allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out seven. The Rockies took the lead again in the sixth when Tony Wolters reached on a two-base error by Rangers catcher Jeff Mathis and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Hampson. Texas shortstop Elvis Andrus committed an error on Story's sharp grounder against a pulled-in infield, allowing Wolters to score.

The Rangers tied it again in the seventh when Solak doubled with one out and scored on Rougned Odor's single.

