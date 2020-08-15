Left Menu
Kelly, Diamondbacks hold down Padres

He gave up three hits and two walks while outdueling Dinelson Lamet (2-1), who held the Diamondbacks to a run on three hits and a walk with eight strikeouts in six innings. Calhoun, who had two hits and drove in two runs, hit his fifth home run of the season into the San Diego bullpen leading off the D-backs' sixth.

Kelly, Diamondbacks hold down Padres
Merrill Kelly held San Diego without a run for 6 2/3 innings, and Kole Calhoun's homer broke a scoreless tie in the sixth inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks topped the Padres 5-1 Friday night in Phoenix. Kelly, Arizona's most consistent starting pitcher so far this season, struck out seven to improve to 3-1. He gave up three hits and two walks while outdueling Dinelson Lamet (2-1), who held the Diamondbacks to a run on three hits and a walk with eight strikeouts in six innings.

Calhoun, who had two hits and drove in two runs, hit his fifth home run of the season into the San Diego bullpen leading off the D-backs' sixth. Calhoun socked his second home run of the season off Lamet, and he is the only player to have homered off the Padres' ace this season. The Diamondbacks scored four runs the eighth inning on a wild pitch third strike, four hits, and a sacrifice fly. Starling Marte had an RBI double and Calhoun and David Peralta each singled home a run in the inning, helping Arizona win its third game in the past four.

San Diego, which has dropped three games in a row for the first time this season, lost late-inning reliever Kirby Yates to injury after he threw six pitches to the first batter of the eighth, Daulton Varsho. Kelly worked out of a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the third inning, striking out Tommy Pham and getting Eric Hosmer to fly out.

Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar took a hit away from Arizona's Stephen Vogt in the fifth inning, sprinting in for a diving catch in shallow left field. The Padres pushed across their lone run in the top of the ninth off Andrew Chafin, with Wil Myers hitting a double and then scoring on Jake Cronenworth's single.

Yates and Javy Guerra were charged with the four runs the Diamondbacks scored in the eighth, Guerra saddled with three runs on four hits while recording two outs.

