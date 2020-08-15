Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rea gets rare start for Cubs against Brewers

Right-hander Colin Rea will make his first major league start since 2016 when he takes the mound for the Chicago Cubs against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday afternoon. He earned a spot in the Cubs' bullpen to start this season and has tossed three scoreless innings. An injury to Cubs right-hander Tyler Chatwood forced first-year manager David Ross to shuffle his rotation.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 13:35 IST
Rea gets rare start for Cubs against Brewers
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Right-hander Colin Rea will make his first major league start since 2016 when he takes the mound for the Chicago Cubs against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday afternoon. Rea, 30, has spent the past few seasons resurrecting his career in the minors after Tommy John surgery wiped out his 2017 campaign. He earned a spot in the Cubs' bullpen to start this season and has tossed three scoreless innings.

An injury to Cubs right-hander Tyler Chatwood forced first-year manager David Ross to shuffle his rotation. Chatwood was supposed to start Friday, but fellow starter Alec Mills stepped in on short notice to take his place. That left an opening for Saturday, when Mills initially had been slated to start.

Rea went 7-7 with a 4.81 ERA in 25 games (24 starts) with the San Diego Padres from 2015-16. He also made one start for the Miami Marlins on July 30, 2016, recording 3 1/3 scoreless innings in what would be his final outing for years. In 26 starts for the Triple-A Iowa Cubs last season, Rea went 14-4 with a 3.95 ERA. This will be his first career appearance against the Brewers.

"We'll put him in that group of somebody that can give us some length out of the bullpen," Ross said to reporters after adding Rea to the roster this season. "He's stretched out, so we've got multiple options with him. Probably a guy to give us some length and he's a strike-thrower, so we can use him either ahead or behind." The Brewers will counter with right-hander Adrian Houser (1-1, 2.65 ERA), who will make his fourth start of the season and the 22nd start of his career. He will look to bounce back from his first loss of the season after giving up four runs on six hits in five innings against the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

The 27-year-old Houser is 1-1 with a 4.86 ERA in seven career appearances (two starts) against the Cubs. He has issued four walks and struck out 17 in 16 2/3 innings. Milwaukee, which has split the first two games of the series, could reinsert Ryan Braun into the starting lineup after a two-day absence. Braun had an infection in his right index fingernail earlier this month, and manager Craig Counsell kept him out of the lineup Thursday and Friday.

"We've tried to let the finger heal because he was still having some residual (pain) in the finger when he was throwing," Counsell said. "But you'll likely see him in the lineup Saturday or Sunday. He's available to play." The Cubs also have been hindered by a finger injury to one of their top players. Kris Bryant was out of the starting lineup Friday because of soreness in his left ring finger and left wrist, but the ailments are not believed to be serious.

The start of Saturday's game was moved up from 7:15 p.m. local time to 2:20 p.m. The decision was made because inclement weather is forecast for Saturday night in Chicago, and the teams hope to avoid a delay or postponement. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico sanctions 1,040 immigration officers for corruption

The head of Mexicos National Immigration Institute said Friday more than 1,040 immigration officers have been referred to the internal affairs office or forced to quit after they were caught demanding bribes and other acts of corruption. Im...

Afghan women's rights advocate, negotiator injured in attack

A prominent womens rights advocate and member of the Afghan team tasked with negotiating with the Taliban sustained minor injuries in an attack in Kabul by unknown gunmen, officials said on Saturday.They described the attack on Fawzia Koofi...

Yankees' Paxton hopes to regain form against Red Sox

Last year, James Paxtons fastball averaged around 95 mph and topped out at 99, but so far this year, a drop-off in velocity is a storyline for the New York Yankees. The Yankees believe that velocity still exists, and Paxton hopes to validat...

Fresh off big rally, A's to battle Giants again

As they have done on several occasions already this season, the Oakland Athletics will be looking for a successful encore one day after a remarkable performance when they visit the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night in the continuation ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020