Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Liverpool boss Klopp named Premier League Manager of the Season

The German won the Manager of the Month award five times last season, surpassing Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's four from the 2017-18 campaign. Klopp had been named League Managers' Association (LMA) manager of the year last month.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 15:16 IST
Soccer-Liverpool boss Klopp named Premier League Manager of the Season

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp was named the Premier League's Manager of the Season on Saturday after leading the Merseyside club to their first top-flight title in 30 years. Klopp's Liverpool side won 32 of their 38 league fixtures and amassed a club-record 99 points to seal the title with seven games to spare.

Klopp, 53, beat Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers and Sheffield United coach Chris Wilder to the award. The German won the Manager of the Month award five times last season, surpassing Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's four from the 2017-18 campaign.

Klopp had been named League Managers' Association (LMA) manager of the year last month. Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, who provided 13 assists -- second only to Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, was named Young Player of the Season on Friday.

The 21-year-old came out on top of a shortlist that also included Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood, and Chelsea duo Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Mohammad Rizwan is an 'all-weather' batsman: Sanjay Manjrekar

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Saturday heaped praise on all-weather batsman Mohammad Rizwan for his ferocious knock on the day two of the second Test against England. Rizwan on Friday guided Pakistan to a respectable total amid...

'Locked in forever' with Megan Fox, says Machine Gun Kelly

On the latest episode of Thirst Tweets for Buzzfeed Celeb, American rapper Machine Gun Kelly told fans he was locked-in his relationship with Megan Fox. According to Page Six, after reading a tweet that said, Machine Gun Kelly i just wanna ...

LA mayor embraces shift in COVID-19 testing strategy: simplicity and speed

The mayor of the second-largest U.S. city has joined a growing clamor among health experts and politicians for a radical shift in the nations coronavirus testing strategy - from an emphasis on the utmost accuracy to a focus on speed and sim...

Sikki and Kiran return negative in second COVID-19 tests, national camp to resume on Monday

Shuttler N Sikki Reddy and physiotherapist Kiran Challagundla on Saturday returned negative for COVID-19 in the second round of tests, clearing the decks for the resumption of the national badminton camp in Hyderabad from Monday. The 26-yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020