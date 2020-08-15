Left Menu
Development News Edition

After full stadiums, Super Rugby Aotearoa ends without fans

The scheduled final match of the season on Sunday between newly-crowned champions the Crusaders and the Blues, which again was to have attracted 43,000 fans to Auckland's Eden Park, was abandoned because New Zealand's largest city is at alert Level 3 and major sports events cannot take place. The tournament therefore followed an odd trajectory, from its beginning in fan-packed stadiums 10 weeks ago to its end a day ahead of schedule on Saturday in the echoing silence of Dunedin's indoor stadium.

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 15-08-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 17:28 IST
After full stadiums, Super Rugby Aotearoa ends without fans
Representative image

Super Rugby Aotearoa, which began as one of a few major sports tournaments in the world to be played in stadiums filled with fans, ended Saturday in an empty stadium where the Highlanders beat the Hurricanes 38-21 at Dunedin, New Zealand. The New Zealand professional rugby tournament, organized amid the coronavirus pandemic when the full Super Rugby season was abandoned in March, followed an opposing course to other major sports leagues around the world. When it began on June 13, New Zealand was almost alone in the world in having contained COVID-19; the two matches on opening weekend drew crowds of 22,000 in Dunedin and 43,000 in Auckland.

A resurgence of the virus in Auckland over the past week means the match between the Dunedin-based Highlanders and Wellington-based Hurricanes was played under alert Level 2 at which gatherings of more than 100 people are prohibited. The scheduled final match of the season on Sunday between newly-crowned champions the Crusaders and the Blues, which again was to have attracted 43,000 fans to Auckland's Eden Park, was abandoned because New Zealand's largest city is at alert Level 3 and major sports events cannot take place.

The tournament, therefore, followed an odd trajectory, from its beginning in fan-packed stadiums 10 weeks ago to its end a day ahead of schedule on Saturday in the echoing silence of Dunedin's indoor stadium. New Zealand as a nation has followed the same path, from its envied position in June as one of the few places on earth where daily life carried on almost as normal to a familiar situation Saturday in which constraints are in place.

After going 102 days without a single case of community transmission, New Zealand now has 37 cases apparently related to a single-family cluster in Auckland. If the outbreak can be contained, it is possible life and sport will again return to normal.

The next major rugby fixture and is the North versus South match due to be played in Auckland on Aug. 29. Auckland's current Level 3 lockdown — imposed for 12 days — will expire before that date but the match at least may be transferred if restrictions are extended.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Postponement of IPL has been 'blessing in disguise', says Shivam Mavi

Kolkata Knight Riders KKR bowler Shivam Mavi has said that the postponement of 13th edition of the Indian Premier League IPL came as a blessing in disguise for him. Mavi in last December felt a strain in his back during a Ranji Trophy game....

Soccer-Arsenal head of football Sanllehi leaves club

Arsenals head of football Raul Sanllehi is leaving the club with managing director Vinai Venkatesham set to take over, the Premier League side announced on Saturday. Sanllehi, who was formerly Barcelonas director of football, was initially ...

Two cr families provided with piped drinking water in last one year: PM

In the last one year, two crore families, especially tribals living in forests and far-flung areas, have been provided piped drinking water under the Jal Jeevan Mission JJM, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. The JMM was announc...

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algaeResearchers at University of California, San Diego hope to make future beach visits both environmentally a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020