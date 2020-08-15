Left Menu
Rugby-Reds produce strong defensive effort to beat Rebels

They turned the defensive effort into attack and Reds winger Jordan Petaia, who missed last week's game after the sudden death of his father, scored a try following a dominant scrum that was anchored by Taniela Tupou. Hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa also crossed after a surging run by winger Filipo Daugunu to give the home side a 14-3 halftime lead.

The Queensland Reds produced a gritty defensive effort to seal a 19-3 victory over the Melbourne Rebels in their Super Rugby AU clash at Lang Park in Brisbane on Saturday. The Reds' win tightened the standings in the domestic table, with the ACT Brumbies still on top with 18 points, just two ahead of the Reds and three in front of the New South Wales Waratahs.

The Rebels, who had won their last three games, including a 30-12 thrashing of the Brumbies last week, are fourth on 14 points. The Reds were humiliated last week by the Waratahs, who won 45-12 after racing to a 38-0 halftime lead.

On Saturday, Matt Toomua gave the Rebels a 3-0 lead, but they were knocked back time and again by the Reds' much improved defence. They turned the defensive effort into attack and Reds winger Jordan Petaia, who missed last week's game after the sudden death of his father, scored a try following a dominant scrum that was anchored by Taniela Tupou.

Hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa also crossed after a surging run by winger Filipo Daugunu to give the home side a 14-3 halftime lead. The Rebels hammered away at the Reds for much of the second half, with number eight Isi Naisarani held up over the tryline at least twice while replacement prop Cabous Eloff was also unsuccessful at getting the ball down.

Naisarani also dropped the ball while over the line when he had no defenders in front of him. The Reds, who had Paenga-Amosa sinbinned for the final 10 minutes after a succession of team penalties, however, managed to increase their lead despite being a man down when inside centre Hamish Stewart crossed to give them a 19-3 win.

