Joshua Cheptegei breaks world 5,000m record in Monaco as Diamond League action returns

World 10,000m champion Joshua Cheptegei broke the world 5,000m record at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Monaco on Friday night, clocking a stunning 12

ANI | Fontvieille | Updated: 15-08-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 18:05 IST
Joshua Cheptegei (Photo/World Athletics Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

World 10,000m champion Joshua Cheptegei broke the world 5,000m record at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Monaco on Friday night, clocking a stunning 12:35.36. The Ugandan took two seconds off Kenenisa Bekele's mark of 12:37.35, set 16 years ago in Hengelo. Amazingly, it was Cheptegei's first race since setting a world 5km record on the roads on February 16, also in Monaco.

Paced through the early stages by Roy Hoornweg (2:31.87 at 1,000m) and Matthew Ramsden (5:03.77 at 2,000m), Cheptegei took up the running at halfway and continued the metronomic pace, churning out 61-second laps. He passed through 3000m in 7:35.14 and then upped the pace slightly with a 2:30 for the fourth kilometer. Having left the rest of the field way behind, he maintained his tempo and eked out another 2:30 split for the final kilometer, bringing him to the finish line at 12:35.36.

Kenya's Nicholas Kimeli, who was just approaching the final straight as Cheptegei crossed the line, finished a distant second in a lifetime best of 12:51.78. His compatriot Jacob Krop came at third with a timing of 13:11.32.

