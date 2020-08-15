Left Menu
Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Updated: 15-08-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 20:03 IST
Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket
Former India captain MS Dhoni Image Credit: ANI

Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket. Two-time World Cup-winning former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from international cricket on Saturday, ending over one year of suspense and also an era during which his often unorthodox leadership and finishing skills became the stuff of legends.

"Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929hrs consider me as retired," Dhoni posted on his Instagram handle.

Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired

