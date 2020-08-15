Left Menu
Following captain's footsteps: Suresh Raina retires from International cricket

Suresh Raina, one of India's prolific white ball players in the last decade and a half, announced his retirement from international cricket, following the footsteps of his favourite captain and mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-08-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 21:28 IST
Raina's message came minutes after Dhoni told his millions of fans "consider me retired" on his Instagram page. Image Credit: ANI

"It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you on this journey. Thank you, India. Jai Hind," Raina posted on his Instagram page. The 33-year-old is among the few who scored centuries across formats having played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals with nearly 8000 international runs.

His best moment was a crucial unbeaten knock in a tricky World Cup quarter-final against Australia during the triumphant 2011 campaign.

