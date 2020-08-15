Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dhoni's contribution to sport unique, inspiring: Sharad Pawar

#MSDhoni," Pawar tweeted. Maharashtra Youth Congress chief Satyajeet Tambe said the "legend" will be missed in international cricket. Yet he was not only captain cool himself, he was the cause for calmness in other teammates too. "Dhoni, a Legend, will be missed in international cricket," he tweeted..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-08-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 23:46 IST
Dhoni's contribution to sport unique, inspiring: Sharad Pawar
"I have had a long association with the game of Cricket and in appointing M S Dhoni as captain we were sure he would be one of India's most successful captains," Pawar, a former BCCI president, said. Image Credit: ANI

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday lauded former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's contribution to the sport. Dhoni retired from international cricket earlier in the day.

"I have had a long association with the game of Cricket and in appointing M S Dhoni as captain we were sure he would be one of India's most successful captains," Pawar, a former BCCI president, said. "His contribution to cricket is unique and inspiring, and his record exemplary. My good wishes will always be with him," Pawar added.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar extended best wishes to the cricketer. "One of India's finest Wicket-keeper-Batsman & Captain, M.S. Dhoni has announced retirement from International Cricket. All the best for his future! #MSDhoni," Pawar tweeted.

Maharashtra Youth Congress chief Satyajeet Tambe said the "legend" will be missed in international cricket. "Being a master strategist, @msdhoni has a wondrous reading of match situations even under immense pressure. Yet he was not the only captain cool himself, but he was also the cause for calmness in other teammates too.

"Dhoni, a Legend, will be missed in international cricket," he tweeted.

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

ANALYSIS-In lawsuit, 'Fortnite' maker to test idea of iPhone as market unto itself

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

South African leader lifts lockdown restrictions after COVID-19 infections fall

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday that all indications were that South Africa had reached the peak of COVID-19 infections, as he announced a sweeping removal of lockdown restrictions on the economy. In a televised add...

Days after deal with UAE, anti-Netanyahu protests resume

Thousands of Israelis demonstrated outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night, resuming their calls for the embattled leader to step down despite his historic agreement to establish diplomatic ties...

Indore resident sends Poclain machine for Ram temple construction

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya performed a religious ceremony for a Poclain machine sent by a resident of Devuradia for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Dinesh Beniwal, a resident of Devguradia, who has sent the ma...

Turkey slams Biden's past call for U.S. to back Erdogan opponents

Turkey on Saturday condemned as interventionist comments that U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden had made in December when he advocated a new U.S. approach to the autocrat President Tayyip Erdogan and support for opposition pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020