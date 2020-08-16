Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blazers' Lillard named MVP of seeding games

Composing the All-Seeding Games second team were Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, Brooklyn's Caris LeVert, Denver's Michael Porter Jr. and Dallas' Kristaps Porzingis. Williams, who led the Suns to the NBA's only unbeaten record in the seeding games and the franchise's first eight-game winning streak since the 2009-10 season, was selected as the Coach of the Seeding Games with 20 of 21 first-place votes and 103 points.

Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2020 01:43 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 00:59 IST
Blazers' Lillard named MVP of seeding games
Phoenix coach Monty Williams, whose Suns went 8-0 in the season restart, was named the top coach of the seeding games. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard was named the runaway MVP of the seeding games at the NBA bubble near Orlando on Saturday. Phoenix coach Monty Williams, whose Suns went 8-0 in the season restart, was named the top coach of the seeding games.

Lillard was the unanimous winner, securing all 22 first-place votes for 110 points. Devin Booker was a distant runner-up with 58 points. Joining Lillard and Booker on the All-Seeding Games first team were Indiana's T.J. Warren, Dallas superstar Luka Doncic and James Harden of Houston. Lillard averaged an NBA-high 37.6 points and 9.6 assists in the seeding games, leading Portland to a 6-2 record. The Trail Blazers won their final three seeding games, with Lillard scoring 51 points against the Philadelphia 76ers, tying his franchise scoring record with 61 points against the Dallas Mavericks, and finishing with 42 points and 12 assists in a victory over the Brooklyn Nets that clinched Portland's spot in the Western Conference play-in.

The Blazers play the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday in the play-in. As the No. 8 seed, a win advances the Blazers into the first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers. If Memphis wins, the teams play again Sunday with the winner moving on to face the Lakers. Composing the All-Seeding Games second team were Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, Brooklyn's Caris LeVert, Denver's Michael Porter Jr. and Dallas' Kristaps Porzingis.

Williams, who led the Suns to the NBA's only unbeaten record in the seeding games and the franchise's first eight-game winning streak since the 2009-10 season, was selected as the Coach of the Seeding Games with 20 of 21 first-place votes and 103 points. Portland's Terry Stotts received the other first-place vote and finished in second place with 41 points, followed by Brooklyn's Jacque Vaughn (18 points) in third place.

The All-Seeding teams and coach were selected by a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters who have been on-site covering the 2019-20 season restart at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

ANALYSIS-In lawsuit, 'Fortnite' maker to test idea of iPhone as market unto itself

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Kim Si-woo sinks hole in one to take sole lead in North Carolina

South Koreas Kim Si-woo claimed sole ownership of the lead at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Saturday, with a hole in one on three highlighting a superb eight-under-par, third-round performance. Kim 62 said he di...

France asks Afghans not to free Taliban convicted of killing French citizens

France has asked the Afghan government not to include Taliban fighters convicted of killing French citizens in a prisoner release deal, the foreign ministry said on Saturday. The Afghan government has agreed to release 400 hard-core prisone...

Jharkhand reports 480 new COVID cases, 4 deaths on Saturday

With 480 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jharkhand on Saturday, the total number of coronavirus cases reached 22,672, the State Health Department said. In a COVID-19 bulletin, the state government informed that four persons succumbed to the ...

Twins edge Royals in first game of twinbill, 4-2

Nelson Cruz homered and doubled and Jorge Polanco and Luis Arraez each had two hits to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 4-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals in the seven-inning first game of a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon in Minneapol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020