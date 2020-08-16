Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blazers' Lillard named MVP of seeding games

Composing the All-Seeding Games second team were Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, Brooklyn's Caris LeVert, Denver's Michael Porter Jr. and Dallas' Kristaps Porzingis. Williams, who led the Suns to the NBA's only unbeaten record in the seeding games and the franchise's first eight-game winning streak since the 2009-10 season, was selected as the Coach of the Seeding Games with 20 of 21 first-place votes and 103 points.

Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2020 03:12 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 03:09 IST
Blazers' Lillard named MVP of seeding games
Lillard had 31 points and 10 assists on Saturday as the Trail Blazers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 126-122 in the play-in game. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard was named the runaway MVP of the seeding games at the NBA bubble near Orlando on Saturday. Phoenix coach Monty Williams, whose Suns went 8-0 in the season restart, was named the top coach of the seeding games.

Lillard was the unanimous winner, securing all 22 first-place votes for 110 points. Devin Booker was a distant runner-up with 58 points. Joining Lillard and Booker on the All-Seeding Games first team were Indiana's T.J. Warren, Dallas superstar Luka Doncic and James Harden of Houston. Lillard averaged an NBA-high 37.6 points and 9.6 assists in the seeding games, leading Portland to a 6-2 record. The Trail Blazers won their final three seeding games, with Lillard scoring 51 points against the Philadelphia 76ers, tying his franchise scoring record with 61 points against the Dallas Mavericks, and finishing with 42 points and 12 assists in a victory over the Brooklyn Nets that clinched Portland's spot in the Western Conference play-in.

Lillard had 31 points and 10 assists on Saturday as the Trail Blazers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 126-122 in the play-in game. The win advanced the eighth-seeded Blazers into the first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers. That series starts on Tuesday. Composing the All-Seeding Games second team were Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, Brooklyn's Caris LeVert, Denver's Michael Porter Jr. and Dallas' Kristaps Porzingis.

Williams, who led the Suns to the NBA's only unbeaten record in the seeding games and the franchise's first eight-game winning streak since the 2009-10 season, was selected as the Coach of the Seeding Games with 20 of 21 first-place votes and 103 points. Portland's Terry Stotts received the other first-place vote and finished in second place with 41 points, followed by Brooklyn's Jacque Vaughn (18 points) in third place.

The All-Seeding teams and coach were selected by a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters who have been on-site covering the 2019-20 season restart at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

ANALYSIS-In lawsuit, 'Fortnite' maker to test idea of iPhone as market unto itself

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

France plans masks at work as daily COVID-19 cases surpass 3,000

France is to propose that masks be worn in shared workspaces as the country grapples with a rebound in coronavirus cases that rose again in the past 24 hours to over 3,000.The health ministry reported 3,310 new coronavirus infections, marki...

Coyotes ride Kuemper past Avs, avoid 3-0 hole

A dazzling Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves to lead the Arizona Coyotes past the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 on Saturday in Edmonton, preventing the Coyotes from going down 3-0 and giving the new life in their playoff series. Colorado still leads the...

Mexican president says jobs gained back in August, reversing trend of losses

Mexico added back 52,455 jobs in August, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Saturday, hailing the news as a sign of recovery after the country lost more than 1 million jobs in the formal economy due to the coronavirus pandemic.Th...

Police disperse Georgia protest after fights break out

Police dispersed right-wing demonstrators and counter protesters on Saturday as scuffles broke out in an Atlanta suburb that is home to a giant Confederate memorial.Several dozen demonstrators, many armed and carrying Confederate battle fla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020