Report: Former star LB Banks in serious condition after shooting

Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2020 06:22 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 06:22 IST
Former NFL star linebacker Chip Banks is reportedly in serious condition after being shot earlier in the week. According to a report by TMZ, Atlanta police say that they responded to a shooting involving three men, including the 60-year-old Banks, on Wednesday.

One of the men was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. Banks and another man were transported to a hospital for treatment of their gunshot wounds. "Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident," an Atlanta Police spokesperson told TMZ. "The investigation continues."

Banks was a four-time Pro Bowler during 10 NFL seasons from 1982-92. He was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1982 for the Cleveland Browns. All four of Banks' Pro Bowl appearances came during his tenure with the Browns from 1982-86. He had a career-best 11 sacks in 1985.

Banks was traded to the San Diego Chargers during the 1987 NFL Draft and later sat out the 1988 season due to a messy holdout. During the same period, he reportedly was arrested four times for drug offenses in Atlanta between Feb. 1988 and June 1989 and then-Chargers owner Alex Spanos insisted Banks would never play for the team again. The Chargers traded Banks to the Indianapolis Colts prior to the 1989 trading deadline. He played four seasons with the Colts, concluding his career with nine sacks in 1992.

Overall, Banks had 46 sacks and nine interceptions in 138 career NFL games (136 starts). Banks was the No. 3 overall pick of the 1982 draft after a star career at Southern California. He was a first-team All-American for the Trojans in 1981.

--Field Level Media

