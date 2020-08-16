Left Menu
Development News Edition

D-backs snuff Padres' 9th-inning rally to win 3rd straight

The Diamondbacks scored four runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh to lead 7-1, but they needed a big defensive play after closer Archie Bradley gave up three runs in the ninth. Nick Ahmed drove in three, Kelly had three hits and drove in two runs, and David Peralta tacked on three hits in Arizona's third straight victory, their longest winning streak of the season.

Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2020 09:32 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 09:29 IST
D-backs snuff Padres' 9th-inning rally to win 3rd straight
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Catcher Carson Kelly tagged out pinch runner Jorge Mateo at the plate on a close play for the final out in the top of the ninth inning, saving the Arizona Diamondbacks' 7-6 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks scored four runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh to lead 7-1, but they needed a big defensive play after closer Archie Bradley gave up three runs in the ninth.

Nick Ahmed drove in three, Kelly had three hits and drove in two runs, and David Peralta tacked on three hits in Arizona's third straight victory, their longest winning streak of the season. Eric Hosmer hit a two-run home run and Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his ninth of the season for the Padres, who have lost a season-high four straight. Tatis doubled in two runs and Greg Garcia's single made it a one-run game in the ninth.

Mateo tried to score on Jurickson Profar's hit with two outs, and the call stood after a review. Tatis, used as the designated hitter Saturday after being the starting shortstop in all of the Padres' 21 previous games, drilled a line drive home run into a section of teddy bears in the left field seats in his first at-bat of the game.

Padres left fielder Tommy Pham left the game in the second inning after an awkward throw back into the infield on a single by Peralta. The team announced that Pham left with cramping in both calves. Also, San Diego right-fielder Wil Myers left before the bottom of the seventh inning with back tightness.

The Padres were already without closer Kirby Yates, who left Friday's game after facing one batter. Yates was diagnosed with right elbow inflammation and was placed on the 10-day injured list before Saturday's game. Stefan Crichton (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings in relief to earn the win, with Bradley getting his fifth save. San Diego's Pierce Johnson (1-1) surrendered four runs on three hits in one-third of an inning.

Neither starting pitcher got through five innings despite the low score early on. Both the Padres' Cal Quantrill and the Diamondbacks' Alex Young had been relievers this season until making their respective first starts on Saturday. Young got through 4 1/3 innings, allowing a run on four hits with five strikeouts and a walk. Quantrill lasted 3 2/3 innings, giving up a run on five hits with five strikeouts and a walk.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: As COVID-19 cases rise in U.S., precious plasma donations lag; Denmark to make face masks compulsory on public transport and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Dharmendra Deol treats fans with beautiful view of his garden

Wishing a good morning to all on Sunday, veteran actor Dharmendra Deol treated his fans with a gorgeous view of his beautiful garden full of thriving flowers. Good morning friends, just feel I am right with you., wrote the Sholay actor as ...

Ryan Reynolds urges Canadian teens to stop partying during pandemic: 'Don't kill my mom'

Canadian-American actor Ryan Reynolds has sent a message for partying Canadian teens who arent practising social distancing Dont kill anyone, especially not his mom. According to Variety, John Horgan, the Premier of British Columbia, Canada...

Sindhi community holds protest in US against enforced disappearances in Pakistan

Members of the Sindhi community organised a protest outside Pakistani ambassadors house here in solidarity with families of the victims of enforced disappearances in Pakistan. The protesters on Friday chanted slogans for the freedom of vict...

Dhoni will never retire from our minds: Kapil Sibal

After Indias wicket-keeper-batsman MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said the World Cup-winning captain will never retire from our minds. The Congress leader took to Twitter and wrote,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020