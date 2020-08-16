D-backs snuff Padres' 9th-inning rally to win 3rd straight

Catcher Carson Kelly tagged out pinch runner Jorge Mateo at the plate on a close play for the final out in the top of the ninth inning, saving the Arizona Diamondbacks' 7-6 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks scored four runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh to lead 7-1, but they needed a big defensive play after closer Archie Bradley gave up three runs in the ninth.

Nick Ahmed drove in three, Kelly had three hits and drove in two runs, and David Peralta tacked on three hits in Arizona's third straight victory, their longest winning streak of the season. Eric Hosmer hit a two-run home run and Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his ninth of the season for the Padres, who have lost a season-high four straight. Tatis doubled in two runs and Greg Garcia's single made it a one-run game in the ninth.

Mateo tried to score on Jurickson Profar's hit with two outs, and the call stood after a review. Tatis, used as the designated hitter Saturday after being the starting shortstop in all of the Padres' 21 previous games, drilled a line drive home run into a section of teddy bears in the left field seats in his first at-bat of the game.

Padres left fielder Tommy Pham left the game in the second inning after an awkward throw back into the infield on a single by Peralta. The team announced that Pham left with cramping in both calves. Also, San Diego right-fielder Wil Myers left before the bottom of the seventh inning with back tightness.

The Padres were already without closer Kirby Yates, who left Friday's game after facing one batter. Yates was diagnosed with right elbow inflammation and was placed on the 10-day injured list before Saturday's game. Stefan Crichton (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings in relief to earn the win, with Bradley getting his fifth save. San Diego's Pierce Johnson (1-1) surrendered four runs on three hits in one-third of an inning.

Neither starting pitcher got through five innings despite the low score early on. Both the Padres' Cal Quantrill and the Diamondbacks' Alex Young had been relievers this season until making their respective first starts on Saturday. Young got through 4 1/3 innings, allowing a run on four hits with five strikeouts and a walk. Quantrill lasted 3 2/3 innings, giving up a run on five hits with five strikeouts and a walk.

--Field Level Media