Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Washington QB Smith cleared to practice

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith has been cleared for football activities and is expected to be activated from the physically unable to perform list on Sunday, multiple outlets reported late Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2020 09:37 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 09:37 IST
Reports: Washington QB Smith cleared to practice

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith has been cleared for football activities and is expected to be activated from the physically unable to perform list on Sunday, multiple outlets reported late Saturday. Smith, 36, has not participated in any football activity since sustaining a gruesome right tibia and fibula compound fracture during a November 2018 game. The injury required 17 surgeries, most of which were performed to fight a life-threatening infection. Smith's injury and recovery was featured in an ESPN documentary released earlier this year.

Smith told ESPN on July 24 that his surgeons had cleared him for full football activity. The team opened training camp with a cautious approach, putting Smith on the active/PUP list, but that is expected to change Sunday. Head coach Ron Rivera said earlier this month he was "pleasantly surprised" by Smith's recovery, adding that the veteran would be "in the throes of this competition" to start if activated.

Dwayne Haskins, a 2019 first-round pick who started seven games as a rookie, and Kyle Allen, who was acquired in a trade with Carolina, are the other contenders to start. Rivera told reporters Haskins would have started the first preseason game if the preseason game had not been canceled. In his most recent season, 2018, Smith completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 2,180 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 starts.

The 49ers selected Smith with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 draft, and he played seven seasons in San Francisco and five with the Kansas City Chiefs before joining Washington in 2018. For his career, he has a 62.4 percent completion rate, 34,068 passing yards, 193 touchdown passes and 101 interceptions. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: As COVID-19 cases rise in U.S., precious plasma donations lag; Denmark to make face masks compulsory on public transport and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand counts 13 new cases, most linked

Health authorities reported 13 new cases of the coronavirus in New Zealand on Sunday, including 12 linked to an outbreak in the city of Auckland and one returning traveler who was already in quarantine. The outbreak in Auckland, discovered ...

Orioles look to take series from Nationals again

The Baltimore Orioles have a chance to take a series from the Washington Nationals on consecutive weekends, a possibility that would have come as a surprise before the season began. The Orioles swept the Nationals last weekend -- although t...

MLB roundup: Cardinals sweep DH vs. White Sox in return

Playing for the first time since July 29 because of a COVID-19 outbreak that ravaged the roster, the St. Louis Cardinals swept the host Chicago White Sox in a doubleheader on Saturday. Taking the field with 10 players on the COVID-19 list, ...

Mithali Raj congratulates Dhoni, Raina after they announce retirement

India womens ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Sunday congratulated MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina after the duo announced retirement from international cricket. On Saturday, the wicket-keeper batsman, Dhoni, announced his retirement from international...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020