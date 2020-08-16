Reports: Washington QB Smith cleared to practice

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith has been cleared for football activities and is expected to be activated from the physically unable to perform list on Sunday, multiple outlets reported late Saturday. Smith, 36, has not participated in any football activity since sustaining a gruesome right tibia and fibula compound fracture during a November 2018 game. The injury required 17 surgeries, most of which were performed to fight a life-threatening infection. Smith's injury and recovery was featured in an ESPN documentary released earlier this year.

Smith told ESPN on July 24 that his surgeons had cleared him for full football activity. The team opened training camp with a cautious approach, putting Smith on the active/PUP list, but that is expected to change Sunday. Head coach Ron Rivera said earlier this month he was "pleasantly surprised" by Smith's recovery, adding that the veteran would be "in the throes of this competition" to start if activated.

Dwayne Haskins, a 2019 first-round pick who started seven games as a rookie, and Kyle Allen, who was acquired in a trade with Carolina, are the other contenders to start. Rivera told reporters Haskins would have started the first preseason game if the preseason game had not been canceled. In his most recent season, 2018, Smith completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 2,180 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 starts.

The 49ers selected Smith with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 draft, and he played seven seasons in San Francisco and five with the Kansas City Chiefs before joining Washington in 2018. For his career, he has a 62.4 percent completion rate, 34,068 passing yards, 193 touchdown passes and 101 interceptions. --Field Level Media