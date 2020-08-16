Left Menu
See you at the toss on September 19: Rohit to Dhoni

It was M S Dhoni's vision that led to Rohit Sharma becoming one of the greatest white-ball openers and the senior batsman on Sunday paid a glowing tribute to his former captain, calling him "one of the most influential man in the history of Indian cricket".

It was M S Dhoni's vision that led to Rohit Sharma becoming one of the greatest white-ball openers and the senior batsman on Sunday paid a glowing tribute to his former captain, calling him "one of the most influential man in the history of Indian cricket". It proved to be a turning point in Rohit's career when Dhoni, who led India to two World Cup titles, asked him to open during the 2013 Champions Trophy. "One of the most influential man in the history of Indian cricket. His impact in & around cricket was massive. He was a man with vision and a master in knowing how to build a team," tweeted Rohit a day after Dhoni announced his retirement in an Instagram post. "Will surely miss him in blue but we have him in yellow. See you on 19th at the toss," added the opener, referring to the Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings' clash against his Mumbai Indians in this year's IPL opener even though the schedule is not yet out.

The defending champions usually take on the runners-up in the opener. Rohit said he is glad that the World Cup-winning skipper will continue to play the IPL for at least a couple of years. Such was Dhoni's impact on his teammates that big-hitting all-rounder Suresh Raina, 33, also followed him into retirement on Saturday, leaving Rohit a little shocked. Raina also plays for CSK in the IPL.

"Bit shocking but I guess you feel it when you feel it. Good career bro, have a great retirement, still remember the time when we came into the squad. Best wishes moving forward," Rohit wrote in another post..

