Dodgers hold off Trout, Angels in 10th

Mookie Betts had two hits, including a home run, while Cody Bellinger and A.J. Pollock also had two hits apiece for the Dodgers.

Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 10:50 IST
Kenley Jansen struck out Mike Trout on three pitches with the potential tying run on second base in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night in Anaheim, Calif. Max Muncy's sacrifice fly scored designated runner Chris Taylor from third base in the top of the 10th, putting the Dodgers up and setting the stage for Jansen. Taylor, who began the inning at second base, stole third with Muncy at the plate, then scored on Muncy's fly ball off Angels reliever Keynan Middleton (0-1).

In the bottom of the 10th, the Angels began with Luis Rengifo at second base. But Jansen quickly got the first out when David Fletcher flied out to shallow right on the first pitch. Jansen struck out Tommy LaStella for the second out, then got Trout looking at a 94 mph fastball to end it. Mookie Betts had two hits, including a home run, while Cody Bellinger and A.J. Pollock also had two hits apiece for the Dodgers.

The Angels scored in the bottom of the first inning, with the rally getting started on an error by Dodgers second baseman Kike´ Hernandez that allowed LaStella to reach base. Trout hit an 82 mph knuckle curve over the fence in center field for a two-run homer, his ninth of the season, tying the Yankees' Aaron Judge and San Diego's Fernando Tatis Jr. for the major league lead.

The Dodgers tied it at 2 in the second. Bellinger singled, Muncy walked and both came around to score on a single by Betts. Bellinger got a Dodgers rally started again in the third inning with a single, and went to third on a double by Taylor. Both scored on Muncy's single to put the Dodgers up 4-2.

The Angels inched closer in the bottom of the third on Anthony Rendon's RBI double, making it 4-3, before taking the lead in the fifth and knocking Dodgers starter Walker Buehler out of the game. After LaStella's RBI single made it 4-4, Trout gave the Angels the lead when he grounded into a force play, scoring Fletcher from third.

Buehler gave up five runs (four earned) on six hits and one walk in 4 2/3 innings. Angels starter Andrew Heaney went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks. His chance to pick up the victory ended in the seventh inning when Betts hit his eighth home run of the season off Angels reliever Felix Pena, tying the game at 5-5.

