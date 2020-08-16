Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dhoni is quite good at football: India striker Jeje

The 39-year-old Dhoni, who bid adieu to international cricket on Saturday to bring the curtains down on a glorious career, loves to play the world sport and has often trained with Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC, which he co-owns. It was during those sessions that India striker Jeje Lalpekhlua saw the two-time World Cup-winning captain's football skills and instincts.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 16:34 IST
Dhoni is quite good at football: India striker Jeje
File photo Image Credit: ANI

He achieved fame and adulation in cricket but Mahendra Singh Dhoni is also "quite good" with football and has even impressed a top Indian professional footballer. The 39-year-old Dhoni, who bid adieu to international cricket on Saturday to bring the curtains down on a glorious career, loves to play the world sport and has often trained with Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC, which he co-owns.

It was during those sessions that India striker Jeje Lalpekhlua saw the two-time World Cup-winning captain's football skills and instincts. "He just loves to play football. If he is around, whenever we're playing a small-sided game during training, he'd always try to join us," said Jeje about Dhoni.

"Of course, he's played football when he was a kid and you can gauge how much he still enjoys playing even now. He was always so good with the ball at his feet." Dhoni, a wicketkeeper batsman in the Indian cricket team, would sometimes don the goalkeeping gloves during Chennaiyin FC's training sessions. "He may have been a goalkeeper back in school. But when he's playing, it has bene evident that his skills with his feet have not left him. He's quite good at football, to be honest," Jeje said in an AIFF release.

Dhoni was helpful to Chenniyin FC footballers and he would offer them tips on how to deal with injuries. "In one of the Hero ISL matches I suffered a cramp and had to limp out. After the match he came down to me and mentioned about some of his teammates in the cricket team who also suffered from cramps, and the ways they dealt with it." Local player Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, one of the latest additions to the Chennaiyin FC squad, described how the city treated Dhoni like its adopted son.

"People here are just crazy about him. They may have jobs, and other responsibilities with their family, but if MSD is in town and Chennai Super Kings have a training session, they would all head to the stadium, just to watch them practice," he said. "And when MSD comes out to bat in the nets, these guys just go bonkers." Talking about Dhoni being called 'Thala' by the people of Tamil nadu, Vanspaul said, "Generally these titles are given to film stars like Ajith Kumar. But for Dhoni, it did not take long for him to earn that title.

"Perhaps it is because he mingled with the local culture here so easily. He even speaks a little Tamil. It's these little gestures and small efforts that the people of this city appreciate, and that is why they shower him with so much love." PTI PDS PDS AH AH.

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

RJD expels 3 MLAs for anti-party activities for 6 yrs

Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD on Sunday expelled its three MLAs for six years due to their involvement in anti-party activities, a party official said. The expelled leaders are Gaighat MLA Maheshwar Prasad Yadav, Patepur MLA Prema Chaudhary and ...

Putin says ready to help Belarus president militarily if necessary

Russia said on Sunday it had told Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko it was ready to offer military assistance if necessary as demonstrators gathered for what was expected to be one of the biggest protests against Lukashenkos re-electio...

UAE-Israel phone lines open after accord to normalise relations

Telephone lines between the United Arab Emirates and Israel were open on Sunday in a development the Israeli communications minister hailed as important for normalising ties between the countries.Israel and the UAE on Thursday announced an ...

Dhoni will spend a lot more time with Territorial Army now: Business partner Arun Pandey

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be spending a lot more time with the Territorial Army now that he has retired, said friend and business partner Arun Pandey on Sunday, rejecting talk of his brand value going down due to the decision. Pandey saw th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020