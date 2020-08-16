Left Menu
Development News Edition

Success did not change Dhoni, he's same Ranchi boy for us: Dhoni's friend

Known to back his players and his instincts, Dhoni rose from a small town boy to become Indian cricket's heartthrob. In any case it is too personal that we never wanted to share," said Chittu." Known as a private person, Dhoni has been a fun-loving boy since beginning says Chittu.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 16-08-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 16:37 IST
Success did not change Dhoni, he's same Ranchi boy for us: Dhoni's friend
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Called a legend by legends of the game, MS Dhoni's charisma as an exceptional leader turned him into a phenomena but for his childhood friends, he remains the same 'Ranchi boy'. Known to back his players and his instincts, Dhoni rose from a small town boy to become Indian cricket's heartthrob. He was chased insanely by his million of his fans and each of his moves (on-field) were under high media scrutiny but the Jharkhand boy handled everything with a wry smile on his face.

He became a poster boy of Indian cricket after his first international century and he never looked back. But success did not go into his head. Ask his close childhood friends. "Me and Mahi have been friends for the last 35 years. Since nursery, when we were four year old. He got busy with his career and there have been ups and downs but he remained the same Ranchi boy for us," said Seemant Lohani alias Chittu.

The character of Chittu too became famous with Dhoni's biopic, 'MS Dhoni : The Untold Story'. "We have never seen any change in his behaviour. He has always been so humble and grounded," said Lohani. "What should I say about Mahi. He has given us so many reasons to smile . So many trophies and achievements. We are so proud of him. I don't have words to describe what he means to us." Lohani said Dhoni did not change as a person despite rising to be a global superstar. "Do you forget friends when you become a celebrity. If you have met him or known him, this question should not have arisen in your mind," "He is the Kohinoor of Indian cricket. There have been many legendary players but there will be none like him. The player you can trust till the last ball and the captain brought laurels for the country the way he did . It is my opinion of course," he said.

'Chittu' did not reveal much but indicated that he has helped almost everyone who crossed his path. "Since he had started playing, there have been so many precious moments that it is difficult for me to choose one. I am not talking about the moments on the field . He has done so much for us which is difficult to describe. Yaaron ka yaar hai Mahi," he said.

"Media asks if he has time to meet with his old friends . Don't you see the pictures. In any case it is too personal that we never wanted to share," said Chittu." Known as a private person, Dhoni has been a fun-loving boy since beginning says Chittu. "He never keeps quiet when he is with friends. He is a fun loving normal boy but we don't discuss Cricket. There are many other topics to talk about. We are his close friends but cricket is his love." PTI MJ AT AT

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

RJD expels 3 MLAs for anti-party activities for 6 yrs

Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD on Sunday expelled its three MLAs for six years due to their involvement in anti-party activities, a party official said. The expelled leaders are Gaighat MLA Maheshwar Prasad Yadav, Patepur MLA Prema Chaudhary and ...

Putin says ready to help Belarus president militarily if necessary

Russia said on Sunday it had told Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko it was ready to offer military assistance if necessary as demonstrators gathered for what was expected to be one of the biggest protests against Lukashenkos re-electio...

UAE-Israel phone lines open after accord to normalise relations

Telephone lines between the United Arab Emirates and Israel were open on Sunday in a development the Israeli communications minister hailed as important for normalising ties between the countries.Israel and the UAE on Thursday announced an ...

Dhoni will spend a lot more time with Territorial Army now: Business partner Arun Pandey

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be spending a lot more time with the Territorial Army now that he has retired, said friend and business partner Arun Pandey on Sunday, rejecting talk of his brand value going down due to the decision. Pandey saw th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020