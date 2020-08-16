Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Rain washes out most of fourth day in second test

Pakistan claimed the wicket of opener Rory Burns for a duck on Sunday to leave England seven for one in their first innings, but rain forced an early close to day four in the rain-hit second test at the Rose Bowl. A little over an hour's play was possible at the start of the day before rain forced the players from the field, and with more bad weather predicted for Monday, the match is meandering towards a tame draw.

Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 20:42 IST
Cricket-Rain washes out most of fourth day in second test

Pakistan claimed the wicket of opener Rory Burns for a duck on Sunday to leave England seven for one in their first innings, but rain forced an early close to day four in the rain-hit second test at the Rose Bowl.

A little over an hour's play was possible at the start of the day before rain forced the players from the field, and with more bad weather predicted for Monday, the match is meandering towards a tame draw. England bowled out the tourists for 236, with top scorer Mohammad Rizwan (72) being the last Pakistani batsman to be dismissed, and then managed only five overs of their reply.

That was enough time for Burns to lose his wicket as he was caught at second slip by Asad Shafiq off the bowling of Shaheen Afridi in the bowler-friendly conditions. It was another failure for the left-hander in the series after he managed scores of four and 10 in the first test.

Dom Sibley (2 not out) and Zak Crawley (5 not out) will continue the innings if play is possible on the fifth day. Pakistan had resumed on 223 for nine, the first bit of action since just before 5pm on Friday afternoon, with Rizwan flashing his bat in an attempt to score quick runs.

He added 12 to his total before he was caught by Crawley at cover point trying to hit Stuart Broad (4-56) to the boundary. Broad's figures were the best in the innings, followed by James Anderson (3-60), who answered a number of his critics following questions over whether he should retire after a poor last test in Manchester.

England won that game by three wickets and lead the three-match series 1-0. The final test will start in Southampton on Friday.

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Eight killed in armed group attack in southern Colombia

Eight people were shot dead by an unidentified armed group in a contested drug trafficking area in southwestern Colombia on Saturday night, authorities said. The killings in Narino province, near the border with Ecuador, took place around m...

'Deeply anguished' by the demise of Chetan Chauhan: Sourav Ganguly

Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said he is deeply anguished by the demise of former cricketer Chetan Chauhan, who passed away in Gurugram on Sunday. He was 73. Chauhan was admitted to a hospital after bei...

Zimbabwe Catholic bishops, lawyers criticise alleged government abuses

Zimbabwes Catholic bishops and the law society have criticised the government for alleged human rights abuses and a crackdown on dissent, adding to growing concerns over authorities treatment of opponents amid a worsening economic crisis. P...

Canada's Trudeau, finance minister clash over green plans, soaring deficit

A deepening rift between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his finance minister about coronavirus spending is also fueled by disagreements over the scope and scale of proposed green initiatives, three sources familiar with the matt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020