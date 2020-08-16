Hyderabad FC, Borussia Dortmund enter into historic multi-year partnership
German football giants Borussia Dortmund (BVB) and Indian Super League club Hyderabad FC (HFC) have announced a historic two-year club partnership with an option to extend for additional years with an extended scope until 2025.ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 16-08-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 21:07 IST
German football giants Borussia Dortmund (BVB) and Indian Super League club Hyderabad FC (HFC) have announced a historic two-year club partnership with an option to extend for additional years with an extended scope until 2025. The partnership brings in good news for football supporters in India, as it shows a long-term commitment of one of the biggest German football brands to the Indian football ecosystem.
"With this agreement, HFC will become the Official Club Partner of BVB in India. A first for such cooperation for HFC and the fourth one for BVB with its currently ongoing club partnerships with Thai Premier League Club Buriram United, Australia's NPL Club Marconi FC and Iwate Grulla Morioka in Japan," HFC said in a statement. The grand launch of this historic partnership will take place during BVB's Virtual Asia Tour on August 20 and will be streamed live on Hyderabad FC's social media channels. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hyderabad FC
- Borussia Dortmund
- Indian Super League
- German
- India
- Japan
- Australia
ALSO READ
China embassy criticises Germany's suspension of extradition treaty with HK
Germany coronavirus caseload reaches 2,09,653, death toll at 9,148
China condemns Germany's Hong Kong extradition suspension
China criticises Germany for suspending extradition treaty with Hong Kong
Germany: 2 men from Guinea hurt in racist assault