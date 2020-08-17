Lowe's ninth-inning homer lifts Rays over Jays

Brandon Lowe hit a leadoff home run in the ninth inning and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 Sunday afternoon in the completion of a suspended game in Buffalo, N.Y. Austin Meadows also hit a solo home run for the Rays, who dropped the opener of the three-game series on Friday and have won seven of their past eight games.

Lowe's seventh homer of the season came against Jordan Romano (1-1). Former Blue Jay Aaron Loup (2-0) pitched two-thirds of an inning to pick up the win. Nick Anderson pitched a perfect ninth to earn his third save of the season.

Toronto starter Chase Anderson allowed one run and five hits in three innings Saturday. Wilmer Font pitched a scoreless fourth before rain forced the game to be suspended. Rays left-hander Ryan Yarbrough allowed no runs and four hits in three innings before the game was suspended.

Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette, who singled in the third inning Saturday to extend his hit streak to nine games, did not return Sunday because of a sore right knee. Meadows led off the third with his second home run this season.

Jalen Beeks replaced Yarbrough when play resumed Sunday afternoon. He allowed a fourth-inning run on a bloop double by Randal Grichuk and a single by Rowdy Tellez. Tampa Bay regained the lead in the fifth against Thomas Hatch. Yandy Diaz singled. Ji-Man Choi doubled to right and went to third as Diaz scored when second baseman Cavan Biggio mishandled the throw from right.

The Blue Jays tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth on a single by Joe Panik and a double by Teoscar Hernandez. The Blue Jays could not score in the sixth after two singles and sacrifice against Beeks put runners at second and third. Pete Fairbanks took over to get the final two outs.

The Rays loaded the bases with one out in the seventh against Ryan Borucki with a double and two walks (one intentional). Rafael Dolis came in to end the inning.