McCutchen's HR helps Phillies finish sweep of Mets

In the first inning, Jean Segura opened with a triple and Rhys Hoskins followed with an RBI single for a 1-0 lead. The Mets had a chance to tie the game in the second but Hoskins retrieved a wild throw by Bohm and threw out Andres Gimenez at home for the third out.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 02:08 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 01:47 IST
McCutchen's HR helps Phillies finish sweep of Mets
J.T. Realmuto had three hits, rookie Alec Bohm added two hits and an RBI and the host Philadelphia Phillies completed a three-game sweep with a 6-2 victory over the New York Mets on Sunday. Andrew McCutchen smacked a two-run homer and Bryce Harper and Scott Kingery contributed two hits each for the Phillies, who swept the Mets for the first time since 2015.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler (3-0) tossed seven strong innings and gave up six hits and two runs in his first outing against his former team. He struck out four and walked one. Luis Guillorme drove in two runs while Robinson Cano and J.D. Davis had two hits apiece for the Mets.

Mets starter Rick Porcello (1-3) lasted six innings and allowed 10 hits and four runs while striking out six and walking none. In the first inning, Jean Segura opened with a triple and Rhys Hoskins followed with an RBI single for a 1-0 lead.

The Mets had a chance to tie the game in the second but Hoskins retrieved a wild throw by Bohm and threw out Andres Gimenez at home for the third out. New York loaded the bases with two outs in the fourth and Guillorme singled home two runs for a 2-1 advantage. Jay Bruce threw out Wilson Ramos at third to prevent any further damage.

Bohm doubled with one out in the sixth to score Realmuto and tie the game at 2-2. McCutchen, who had replaced Bruce, hit a two-run homer to left for a 4-2 advantage. It was McCutchen's first home run of the season. The Phillies added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh for a 6-2 lead, highlighted by an RBI single to center by Didi Gregorius.

In the ninth, Cano popped out in foul ground to Andrew Knapp and Phillies manager Joe Girardi then replaced Adam Morgan with Hector Neris. Pinch hitter Amed Rosario grounded out to shortstop and Jeff McNeil also came up as a pinch hitter. McNeil, who had been day-to-day with a leg contusion, flied out to right.

