Tucker gives Astros a walk-off win, weekend sweep

He retired Carlos Correa on a called third strike to strand a pair of runners in the first and got Josh Reddick to roll a grounder to shortstop J.P. Crawford to limit the damage in the fourth after Martin Maldonado tied the game with an RBI single to center. A two-out error committed by Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon enabled the Astros to take a 1-0 lead in the second inning, with Abraham Toro reaching on the miscue and advancing to third on a Maldonado hit.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 05:52 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 05:52 IST
Kyle Tucker delivered his first career walk-off home run and the Houston Astros completed a three-game series sweep of the visiting Seattle Mariners with a 3-2 victory Sunday. Tucker lofted a 2-2 fastball from Mariners right-hander Erik Swanson (0-2) into the seats in right field -- his second home run of the season -- and improved the Astros' record against Seattle to 24-2 since the start of the 2019 campaign. Astros closer Ryan Pressly (1-1) earned the win with a perfect ninth inning.

Mariners rookie left-hander Justus Sheffield delivered his strongest start of the season, limiting the Astros to two runs -- one earned -- on six hits and one walk with four strikeouts over six innings. He threw 89 pitches with 62 going for strikes. Sheffield retired the side in order in the third, fifth and sixth and ended his outing by retiring the final seven batters he faced. He retired Carlos Correa on a called third strike to strand a pair of runners in the first and got Josh Reddick to roll a grounder to shortstop J.P. Crawford to limit the damage in the fourth after Martin Maldonado tied the game with an RBI single to center.

A two-out error committed by Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon enabled the Astros to take a 1-0 lead in the second inning, with Abraham Toro reaching on the miscue and advancing to third on a Maldonado hit. George Springer followed with an RBI single the opposite way to right. Seattle forged a brief 2-1 lead in the third inning when catcher Joseph Odom produced his first career hit, an RBI single that scored Evan White, before coming home on a run-scoring hit by rookie center fielder Kyle Lewis. The Mariners' uprising came against Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr., who escaped further damage that frame by inducing a Kyle Seager groundout.

McCullers followed by retiring the Mariners in order in the fourth and fifth but departed with runners on the corners and two outs in the sixth, having allowed a leadoff double to Dylan Moore and a walk to Daniel Vogelbach. Rookie right-hander Andre Scrubb cleaned up the mess, and three additional Houston relievers kept the Mariners bats silent the rest of the way. McCullers allowed two runs on three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.

