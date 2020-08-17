Kepler goes deep in Twins' 4-2 defeat of Royals

Max Kepler hit a two-run homer and had two hits and Randy Dobnak picked up his fourth win of the season as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Kansas City Royals 4-2 on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis. Luis Arraez had two hits, Alex Avila doubled, walked twice and scored two runs and Jorge Polanco had two RBIs for the Twins, who won for the third time in their last four games while improving to 9-2 at Target Field.

Dobnak (4-1), who entered the game leading the majors with a 0.90 ERA, allowed solo home runs to Hunter Dozier and Alex Gordon, the first two homers he has allowed in 10 major league starts and only the second and third homers allowed in 53 2/3 innings in his career. He left after 5 1/3 innings after allowing three hits and a walk and two runs while striking out three.

Sergio Romo struck out the side in the ninth to pick up his third save. Brady Singer (1-2) took the loss, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks while pitching a career-high 5 2/3 innings. He struck out two.

Kansas City took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Dozier hit a home run to right that landed in the flower bed at the top of the right field wall, traveling an estimated 359 feet. Gordon made it 2-0 in the second inning when he snapped an 0-for-15 slump with his second homer of the season, a 357-foot drive down the right field line.

Minnesota cut the lead to 2-1 in the third inning by scoring a run without a hit. Avila led off with a walk, went to second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on a balk and scored on a groundball out by Polanco. Kepler then put the Twins ahead 3-2 in the fifth inning with his sixth home run of the season, a 395-foot drive into the plaza behind the bleachers in right that also drove in Avila, who had walked.

The Twins added an insurance run in the seventh off reliever Greg Holland when Avila led off with a double and went to third on an infield single by Kepler. Ildemaro Vargas went in to run for Avila and scored on a squeeze by Polanco. --Field Level Media