Rays beat Blue Jays in extras to take series

Willy Adames hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the eighth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 7-5 on Sunday in the rubber match of a three-game series in Buffalo, N.Y. Yoshi Tsutsugo added a three-run homer and a double for the Rays.

Anthony Alford and Randal Grichuk hit two-run homers, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added a solo shot for Toronto. The game was scheduled for seven innings as it followed the Rays' 3-2 victory in a nine-inning game that was carried over to Sunday after being suspended because of rain on Saturday.

The Rays tied the game at 5 in the top of the seventh against A.J. Cole. Austin Meadows singled and scored when right fielder Teoscar Hernandez made an error fielding a two-out single by Yandy Diaz. With Ji-Man Choi placed at second in the eighth, Adames hit his second homer of the season against Wilmer Font (1-2).

Former Blue Jay Aaron Loup (3-0) pitched the bottom of the seventh to get his second win of the day. Aaron Slegers pitched a perfect eighth for his first save this season. Rays starter Yonny Chirinos allowed two runs and five hits while striking out three in 2 2/3 innings. Toronto starter Matt Shoemaker allowed three runs, three hits and one walk while striking out seven in four innings.

The right-hander was ejected with Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo after the top of the fourth for disputing a pitch that was called a ball in the fourth. Cavan Biggio doubled and Grichuk hit his second homer this season in the first, a drive that deflected off the tip of the glove of center fielder Kevin Kiermaier.

Brandon Lowe extended his hit streak to eight games with a single in the fourth. Joey Wendle then walked and Tsutsugo hit his third homer this season after a disputed 0-2 pitch that was called a ball by plate umpire Vic Carapazza. Guerrero tied the game against Ryan Thompson in the bottom of the fourth with his fourth homer this season. Danny Jansen then walked. John Curtiss replaced Thompson and allowed Alford's first homer this season and Toronto led 5-3.

Jacob Waguespack allowed two singles in the top of the fifth and Austin Meadows greeted Anthony Kay with a sacrifice fly to cut the lead to 5-4. The Blue Jays put shortstop Bo Bichette on the 10-day injured list with a right knee sprain on Sunday.

--Field Level Media