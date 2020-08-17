Left Menu
Yankees extend winning streak over Red Sox

J.A. Happ pitched effectively into the sixth inning, Mike Ford drove in three runs and the host New York Yankees continued their domination of the Boston Red Sox with a 4-2 victory Sunday night.

Updated: 17-08-2020 08:06 IST
J.A. Happ pitched effectively into the sixth inning, Mike Ford drove in three runs and the host New York Yankees continued their domination of the Boston Red Sox with a 4-2 victory Sunday night. In his first start since issuing six walks in the first game of a doubleheader at Philadelphia on Aug. 5, Happ (1-1) allowed one run on three hits in 5 2/3 innings, lowering his earned run average from 10.29 to 6.39.

The veteran left-hander struck out three, walked two and threw 75 pitches to improve to 5-0 against Boston as a Yankee. Ford hit an RBI single in the first inning off Chris Mazza (0-1), and then hit a two-run homer in the third to give New York a 4-1 lead. New York scored its other run in the second on a double by Aaron Hicks, when the ball bounced off the first base bag and over the head of first baseman Michael Chavis.

The Yankees improved to 6-0 in the season series against Boston and are on a nine-game winning streak in the rivalry. New York also picked up its latest win over Boston after putting DJ LeMahieu on the injured list with a sprained right thumb. Kevin Pillar homered in the third for the Red Sox, whose losing streak reached seven games. Boston also is 1-14 in the past 15 meetings with the Yankees.

Mazza became the 11th different starter for the Red Sox and allowed four runs on eight hits in three innings. He struck out four and walked one in his first career start. Happ exited after walking Rafael Devers on four pitches with two out in the sixth. Adam Ottavino walked J.D. Martinez and retired Xander Bogaerts to end the sixth before getting the first out of the seventh.

Chad Green relieved Ottavino in the seventh and allowed a double to Alex Verdugo and walked Mitch Moreland. Green got a popu and a lineout to end the inning unscathed, and he and stranded two in a scoreless seventh and fanned two in a 1-2-3 eighth. In the ninth, Zack Britton allowed a one-out double to Christian Vazquez and then made a fielding error on a soft grounder by Jose Peraza.

After Peraza took second on a passed ball, Britton fanned Kevin Plawecki to secure his eighth save in as many opportunities. --Field Level Media

