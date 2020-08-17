Hart's shutout gives Flyers series lead over Canadians

Jakub Voracek scored in the first period and goaltender Carter Hart protected that by stopping all 23 shots he faced Sunday as the Philadelphia Flyers moved back on top in their first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens with a 1-0 win in Toronto. The Flyers lead the best-of-seven Eastern Conference series 2-1.

Hart, who got pulled during a 5-0 loss in Game 2, picked up his first career postseason shutout and, at 22 years, 3 days, is the youngest Flyers goalie to record a playoff shutout. Canadiens goalie Carey Price, playing on his 33rd birthday, made 19 saves coming off a shutout in Game 2.

Philadelphia center Travis Konecny played after leaving during the third period of Game 2 after blocking a shot. Coming off the loss, the Flyers made a couple of other moves, dressing Robert Hagg and Michael Raffl, and sitting Shayne Gostisbehere and Joel Farabee. There was little chance, however, that Philadelphia would start backup goalie Brian Elliott over Hart, and that paid off.

Montreal continues to play without coach Claude Julien, who last week had a stent surgically inserted in a coronary artery. The Flyers took a 1-0 lead at 5:21 of the first. Claude Giroux, from the left wall, threw the puck toward the net. It hit Montreal defenseman Ben Chiarot, then went off Voracek's stick and past Price.

Hagg got the secondary assist for his first career playoff point. It was Philadelphia's first goal in 95 minutes of play, since the second period of Game 1.

Montreal kept it a one-goal game later in the first when it killed a four-minute Flyers power play after Jesperi Kotkaniemi got a double minor for high-sticking Nate Thompson. At 3:26 of the second, Hart kept the Canadiens from tying it when he made a pad save on Jonathan Drouin, who pounced on a loose puck and moved in alone on the goalie after the Flyers turned it over in their end.

Hart also got in front of a rising shot by Artturi Lehkonen during a short-handed two-on-one with about eight minutes left in regulation. --Field Level Media