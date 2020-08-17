Left Menu
Sammy-Jo Johnson joins Sydney Thunder for upcoming WBBL

Sammy-Jo Johnson joins Sydney Thunder. (Photo/ Sydney Thunder Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Sydney Thunder on Monday confirmed the signing of all-rounder Sammy-Jo Johnson for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). She joins Thunder from the Brisbane Heat where she claimed 53 wickets and scored 417 runs in five seasons.

The 27-year-old's seam bowling and power-hitting were integral to the Heat's successive WBBL titles over the past two seasons. The move to Thunder also coincides with Johnson making the move to Sydney for the domestic 2020/21 Women's National Cricket League season.

"There are so many talented young players in the squad and I think it's just a matter of guiding them in the right direction and ensuring they know that they can handle any situation that's thrown at them," Johnson said in an official statement. "Even as a senior player, I've still got plenty to learn and I want to continue to evolve as a person and a player. Trevor has such a wealth of experience and hopefully, I can learn a lot from him," she added.

Till now, Sydney Thunder has nine contracted players with them. Contracted Sydney Thunder players: Rachael Haynes (C), Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington, Saskia Horley, Shabnim Ismail, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Phoebe Litchfield, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson

The WBBL is slated to be played from October 17-November 29. Sydney Thunder will lock horns with Perth Scorchers in their opening match of the tournament on October 17. (ANI)

