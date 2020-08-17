Left Menu
Xherdan Shaqiri looking forward to next season with Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri is looking forward to the upcoming season with the champion club despite being "frustrated" during 2019-20 season.

Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri. . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri is looking forward to the upcoming season with the champion club despite being "frustrated" during the 2019-20 season. The Swiss forward struggled for regular first-team football at Anfield as he failed to dislodge the likes of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane from Jurgen Klopp's first-choice side.

His cause was also not helped by a series of niggling injuries, which restricted him to just 11 appearances in all competitions. "Always if you are injured or if you are not playing, you're frustrated. But I'm looking forward to this season and trying to help the team all the time, so I have the chance to play like the first season," Shaqiri told the club's website.

"As a team, I just want us to achieve a lot of things. I think we have a lot of good players in our team, everyone can play and we try to make it very difficult for the coach as always. I'm trying to give my best too and to help the team to win games, titles - that's the most important thing for me," he added. Shaqiri and the rest of his Liverpool team-mates are back in pre-season training less than three weeks after the previous campaign concluded.

"Everybody is excited to play again and to defend the season we had last season. It's very difficult but we try to achieve again a lot of things and we want to win a lot of games," he said. "We have the capacity, we have the team who is still hungry and wants to win many titles. To win the title last season was unbelievable, something different after 30 years for the fans and for us too," he added.

The Premier League's 2020-21 season will start from September 12. The 29th campaign was originally due to begin on August 8 but coronavirus has impacted the football calendar; the new season will commence just six weeks after the completion of the 2019-20 season.

