'It was world-class': Jerome Boateng awed by Alphonso Davies' performance against Barcelona

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has heaped praises on midfielder Alphonso Davies' play against Barcelona in the Champions League quarterfinal clash.

ANI | Lisbon | Updated: 17-08-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 11:39 IST
Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng. Image Credit: ANI

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has heaped praises on midfielder Alphonso Davies' play against Barcelona in the Champions League quarterfinal clash. It was on Saturday when the Bundesliga champions blew away Barca with an emphatic 8-2 win. Davies blew past Nelson Semedo on the left wing before pulling back for Joshua Kimmich to tap home and make it 5-2 in the 63rd minute.

"I just say wow about his solo [run]! That was world-class. About his development? I don't think there are such young talents often. He's exploded, I'm happy," Goal.com quoted Boateng as saying. "He's also super likable off the pitch and a down-to-earth boy. He still has so much potential. We can still expect a lot from him, he will be even better," he added.

Kimmich said after the game he was "almost ashamed of how happy I was after the goal, because it was 99 percent, of course, [Davies'] goal." Bayern's destruction of Barca led many to compare it to another infamous one-sided match that Boateng took part in Germany's 7-1 humiliation of Brazil in the 2014 World Cup semi-final.

Boateng, however, has underlined the differences between the two matches. "I think they were two different games. The game against Brazil was different, we didn't control as much as we did against Barcelona," the 31-year-old said.

"We got a boost in confidence after the game against Brazil, but afterward you saw that the final against Argentina was different. It wasn't a particularly nice game for the spectators, there were few chances. We have to know now that the next game is always the most difficult. Lyon is not in the semi-finals for nothing," he added. Bayern will now take on Lyon in the Champions League semifinal clash in Lisbon, Portugal on Thursday, August 20.

