Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Youngest Barrett has inside running as All Blacks fullback - Holland

"I think the 15 jersey is pretty much sewn up as I see it," Holland told reporters on Monday when asked about Barrett's form, continuing a theme all season when he described him "streets ahead" of other challengers for the position. Foster, who succeeded Steve Hansen last year after last eight years as his assistant, is scheduled to name his first All Blacks squad later this month.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 17-08-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 11:40 IST
Rugby-Youngest Barrett has inside running as All Blacks fullback - Holland
Representative image Image Credit:

Wellington Hurricanes coach Jason Holland has not been in doubt all season, but after Super Rugby Aotearoa ended at the weekend he was certain that Jordie Barrett would be the starting fullback for the All Blacks under new coach Ian Foster. Barrett missed the Hurricanes' first two games of the domestic season with a shoulder injury that was bad enough that surgery was considered.

The 23-year-old returned for the third match and pundits, coaches and team mates credited Barrett for helping spark the side's resurgence as they won their next five games. "I think the 15 jersey is pretty much sewn up as I see it," Holland told reporters on Monday when asked about Barrett's form, continuing a theme all season when he described him "streets ahead" of other challengers for the position.

Foster, who succeeded Steve Hansen last year after last eight years as his assistant, is scheduled to name his first All Blacks squad later this month. While Barrett made the All Blacks in 2017, some of his decision making, particularly under pressure, was criticised.

This year, however, he has eliminated the more risky options while he sought to impose himself more and stepped up his defensive physicality. His biggest challengers for the All Blacks' fullback position are likely to come from older brother Beauden, who is normally a flyhalf but has mostly been playing fullback for the Auckland Blues; the Waikato Chiefs' Damian McKenzie; and Canterbury Crusaders' Will Jordan.

The uncapped Jordan made arguably the biggest move in Super Rugby Aotearoa, where he impressed at fullback and on the wing and was the top tryscorer, made the most running metres, beat the most defenders and had the fourth most ball carries. Both Jordan and the younger Barrett are likely to be named in the 'South' squad on Tuesday for the North-South clash on Aug. 29, which should be a pointer to Foster's thinking for later in the year.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

SPB, battling COVID-19, has crossed the critical phase: Rajinikanth

Top actor Rajinikanth on Monday said renowned playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, being treated for COVID-19 at a private hospital here has crossed the critical phase and prayed for his speedy recovery. Get well soon dear Balu sir, the Ta...

PIL challenges rules excluding lawyers from appointment to tribunals; HC seeks Centre stand

The Delhi High Court Monday asked the Centre to reply to a PIL which has challenged the rules for appointing of judicial members in tribunals alleging that they bar advocates from applying. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Pra...

Durga idol delivered to puja organiser, two-months ahead of puja

With two months to go for Bengals biggest festival, the first Durga idol for a city- based puja organiser was delivered from Kumartuli, the clay modellers hub, bringing hope in the minds of the artisans and organisers amidst the COVID-19 pa...

Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Crawford Market

A fire broke out at Crawford Market in Mumbai on Monday. Fire-fighting operations are underway.Eight fire tenders are currently present at the spot to douse the fire. More details are awaited. ANI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020