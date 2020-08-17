Left Menu
Nishikori tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of U.S. Open Japan's Kei Nishikori said on Sunday he had tested positive for COVID-19 while in Florida - just two weeks ahead of the U.S. Open that begins in New York on Aug. 31.

17-08-2020
Sports News Roundup: White Sox hit four straight HRs, beat Cards; Halep beats Mertens to win Prague title and more
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Braves, Nats set for first meeting in 2020

A pair of injury-stricken teams will meet for the first time this season when the Washington Nationals visit the Atlanta Braves for a three-game series beginning Monday. The Braves are coming off a 4-5 road trip, but won the last two of a three-game set against Miami. Washington is 4-3 on its current road trip and beat Baltimore on Sunday to take two of three from the Orioles.

MLB roundup: White Sox hit four straight HRs, beat Cards

Yoan Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, Jose Abreu and Eloy Jimenez connected on four consecutive home runs in the fifth inning to tie a major league record, and Dallas Keuchel pitched 5 2/3 strong innings to lift the host Chicago White Sox to a 7-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. Limited to two hits in four innings against St. Louis starter Dakota Hudson -- including a Jimenez RBI single in the first -- the White Sox erupted for six runs against rookie reliever Roel Ramirez.

Brady claims first WTA title at Top Seed Open as WTA marks U.S. return

American Jennifer Brady clinched her first career WTA title on Sunday, defeating Switzerland's Jil Teichmann 6-3 6-4 in the Top Seed Open final. The hard court, outdoor competition in Lexington, Kentucky, marked the WTA's first tournament in the United States since the coronavirus outbreak forced almost all sport into a long break earlier this year.

Tennis: Halep beats Mertens to win Prague title

Top seed Simona Halep claimed her second successive title, albeit six months apart, as she comfortably beat Elise Mertens to win the Prague Open on Sunday. The Romanian world number two, playing her first event since winning in Dubai in February, shortly before the coronavirus pandemic forced tennis to shutdown, won 6-2 7-5.

Nishikori tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of U.S. Open

Japan's Kei Nishikori said on Sunday he had tested positive for COVID-19 while in Florida - just two weeks ahead of the U.S. Open that begins in New York on Aug. 31. The 30-year-old former world number four has been staying at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and pulled out of the upcoming Western & Southern Open, a warm-up tournament for many before the Grand Slam.

Golf: Herman hits peak form for win in North Carolina

Jim Herman capped off a superb weekend of play with a win at the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, shooting a seven-under par 63 in the final round of the Greensboro, North Carolina, tournament. Herman, who started the day tied for fifth after carding a nine-under 61 in Saturday's action, kept his hot streak going at Sedgefield Country Club, firing two birdies and an eagle in the first five holes of the final round.

Nine football players at University of Oklahoma test positive for COVID-19

Nine football student-athletes from the University of Oklahoma tested positive for COVID-19, head coach Lincoln Riley said on Saturday, amid fierce national debate over the viability of a fall college football season. Oklahoma's Big 12 Conference said this week it would move forward with the fall football season, a cultural ritual for millions of Americans, after two of its fellow "Power Five" conferences said they would postpone play.

Marlins, Mets ready to open four-game set

When the host Miami Marlins open a four-game series against the New York Mets on Monday night, there could be catching drama among the visitors. Wilson Ramos, who is in his second year as the Mets' starting catcher, is off to a slow start with a .571 OPS, far below his career mark of .755. He is hitting just .206 with one homer and four RBIs in 18 games.

Trail Blazers beat Grizzlies, advance to playoffs

CJ McCollum scored 12 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon, helping the Portland Trail Blazers rally from a late deficit to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 126-122 in the Western Conference play-in game near Orlando. The win allowed the Trail Blazers to secure the eighth and final Western playoff berth and move on to a best-of-seven first-round series against the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers beginning Tuesday night at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

NHL roundup: Isles' OT win puts Caps on brink

Mathew Barzal scored 4:28 into overtime to give the New York Islanders a 2-1 win over Washington and a commanding 3-0 lead in their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series in Toronto. Anders Lee scored in the first period and Semyon Varlamov made 22 saves for the Islanders, who are up 3-0 in the first round for the second straight year. They swept the Pittsburgh Penguins last April.

