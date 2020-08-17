Soccer-Mbappe could start for PSG against Leipzig - Tuchel

Soccer-Mbappe could start for PSG against Leipzig - TuchelReuters | Paris | Updated: 17-08-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 17:03 IST
Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe could start Tuesday's Champions League semi-final against RB Leipzig, his coach Thomas Tuchel said on Monday.
Mbappe came off the bench for the last 30 minutes against Atalanta last week to set up the winning goal, and Tuchel said the France World Cup winner had suffered no reaction to his injured ankle. "Yes, he played 30 minutes against Atalanta and had no problems with his ankle," Tuchel said.
"So he will train and if there is the possibility for him to start, we will see if can play the 90 minutes," he added.
