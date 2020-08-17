Left Menu
Manchester United's Aliou Traore completes loan move to Stade Malherbe Caen

Manchester United on Monday announced that Aliou Traore will spend the 2020/21 season on loan at Stade Malherbe Caen.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 17-08-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 17:45 IST
Manchester United logo . Image Credit: ANI

The 19-year-old has made the temporary move to the Ligue 2 club to gain invaluable experience of first-team football in his native France," Manchester United said in a statement.

Traore had joined Manchester United in 2017 from Paris Saint-Germain and featured 27 times for the Under-18s before progressing into the Under-23s. The Frenchman played 14 times for Neil Wood's side last season as the team finished second in Premier League 2 and were subsequently promoted to Premier League 2 Division One.

"The club will continue to prioritize individual development and provide the most challenging and beneficial environment for each player. For some, this will mean experiencing senior football at another club whilst younger players will regularly test themselves in older age groups," the statement read. "Everyone at United wishes Aliou well as he continues his development during his loan spell at the Stade Michel d'Ornano," it added.

