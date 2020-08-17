Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boxer Sarita Devi tests positive for coronavirus

Indian boxer Sarita Devi on Monday informed that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

ANI | Manipur | Updated: 17-08-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 20:24 IST
Boxer Sarita Devi tests positive for coronavirus
Sarita Devi (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Indian boxer Sarita Devi on Monday informed that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

In an interaction with ANI, Devi said she had fever and muscle pain for the past three days because of which she underwent coronavirus testing and the result returned out to positive.

Devi said her husband has also tested positive for the infection. However, her son has tested negative. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Don't create hurdles in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, AP BJP tells state govt

Andhra Pradesh BJP Vice President Vishnuvardhan Reddy has asked the state government not to create hurdles in celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi festival. In a video, Vishnuvardhan Reddy said, The police and other officials are troubling the peop...

Report: Bengals CB Waynes to miss much of season

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes underwent surgery for a torn pectoral and will miss much of the 2020 season, NFL Network reported Monday. The networks Ian Rapoport said Waynes could return before the end of the season, but the Ben...

NCCC urges public to be vigilant and stick to health protocols

While the government continues to ease lockdown restrictions, the National Coronavirus Command Council NCCC has urged the public to be vigilant and stick to the health protocols.While home visits are allowed, lets stick to the health protoc...

Heavy rains, multiple landslides in HP's Kangra; 2 jawans killed in car crash

Two Army jawans died on Monday when the car they were travelling in skidded and crashed into a tree amid heavy rains on the Pathankot-Mandi national highway here, police said. The crash took place around 18 km from Dharamshala on the nation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020