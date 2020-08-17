Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former player Buxton, doubles partner of Gibson, dies at 85

The International Tennis Federation announced the death of Buxton on Monday, describing her as "an early pioneer of equal rights." Buxton and Gibson won the doubles titles at the French Open and Wimbledon in 1956, with Buxton also reaching the singles final at the All England Club that year.

PTI | London | Updated: 17-08-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 21:18 IST
Former player Buxton, doubles partner of Gibson, dies at 85
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Angela Buxton, a British tennis player who was the doubles partner of Althea Gibson when the American became the first Black person to win a major title in 1956, has died. She was 85. The International Tennis Federation announced the death of Buxton on Monday, describing her as "an early pioneer of equal rights." Buxton and Gibson won the doubles titles at the French Open and Wimbledon in 1956, with Buxton also reaching the singles final at the All England Club that year. Gibson won the singles title at the French championships in 1956 and went on to win the singles titles at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 1957 and 1958.

Buxton was forced to retire at the end of the 1957 season, at the age of 22, because of a serious hand injury. Katrina Adams, a former tennis player who has promoted equal rights in the game, said Buxton "championed the friendship and support of Althea Gibson when no one else would, in a racist era in our sport in the '50s." Buxton had Jewish heritage and faced anti-Semitism throughout her career. She was one of the first to be inducted into the International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame, in 1981, and also wrote several tennis books.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI books SEL Textiles Ltd, directors for cheating consortium of banks of Rs 1,530 cr

The CBI has booked Ludhiana-based SEL Textiles Ltd and its directors for allegedly cheating a consortium of 10 public sector banks to the tune of Rs 1,530 crore through diversion of funds using one of the companies whose name had reportedly...

Part of vacant building collapses in Mumbai, two hurt: BMC

A portion of a vacant building collapsed on the compound wall of an adjoining building in suburban Bandra here on Monday night, leaving two persons injured, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC official said. The building is located on ...

Romania's centrist minority government to face no-confidence vote

Romanias opposition Social Democrat Party filed a no-confidence vote against the centrist minority government of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday in a move analysts said was aimed at bolstering support ahead of local and parliamentary...

TN BJP urges CM to allow Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations in state

The Tamil Nadu BJP unit on Monday urged Chief Minister K Palaniswami to allow Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations in the state, assuring that COVID-19 safety protocols, including doing away with processions, will be followed. Citing the pandemi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020