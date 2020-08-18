Left Menu
Lakers PG Rondo clears quarantine, back at practice

In 48 games this season, Rondo is averaging 7.1 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds over 20.5 minutes, with three starts.

Lakers PG Rondo clears quarantine, back at practice
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo returned to practice on Monday for the first time since he suffered a broken right thumb on the second day of workouts in the NBA bubble near Orlando. Rondo, 34, cleared quarantine and was informed he was ready to rejoin the Lakers, but his availability for games in the first-round Western Conference series with the Portland Trail Blazers remains doubtful.

Following surgery, Rondo was given a recovery timeframe of six to eight weeks or mid-September. Rondo, in his second season with the Lakers, could be pegged for a larger role with Avery Bradley unavailable. Bradley opted out of the remainder of the season. The Lakers did sign JR Smith on July 1 to take Bradley's place on the roster and also added Dion Waiters.

In 48 games this season, Rondo is averaging 7.1 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds over 20.5 minutes, with three starts. He played in only 46 games with the Lakers in 2018-19, missing more than two months combined between November and January, first because of a broken bone in his right hand then because of a torn ligament on his right ring finger. Both injuries required surgery. In 14 NBA seasons, Rondo is averaging 10.2 points, 8.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds for his career.

